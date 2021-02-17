Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, FIRST TR

Investment company Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC. As of 2020Q4, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owns 281 stocks with a total value of $455 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FMHI, JKH, FBT, BGFV, JKK, FAN, NLS, CIBR, SE, PINS, ETJ, DDOG, PSNL, ESGU, CPRT, EXPE, NXPI, LGND, ALTO, CSQ, ARKW, EFG, ETW, CRWD, HACK, TWTR, TWLO, FSLY, INMD, NVCR, HYRE, XERS, ROKU, EDIT, CVX, SPLK, EXG, MGM, TMO, AXON, CAT, IWO, ITA, IHI, HDV, F, STM, RDFN, U, RTX, BGY, Z, BOE, IHIT, TEI, QUIK, ONCT, KMF, GERN,

FMHI, JKH, FBT, BGFV, JKK, FAN, NLS, CIBR, SE, PINS, ETJ, DDOG, PSNL, ESGU, CPRT, EXPE, NXPI, LGND, ALTO, CSQ, ARKW, EFG, ETW, CRWD, HACK, TWTR, TWLO, FSLY, INMD, NVCR, HYRE, XERS, ROKU, EDIT, CVX, SPLK, EXG, MGM, TMO, AXON, CAT, IWO, ITA, IHI, HDV, F, STM, RDFN, U, RTX, BGY, Z, BOE, IHIT, TEI, QUIK, ONCT, KMF, GERN, Added Positions: FTSM, ARKG, IVW, FTCS, FDN, FTC, VTV, QTEC, VEA, FVD, IJR, HYLS, QQQ, QCLN, AMZN, AAPL, MELI, UPS, LQD, JNJ, IJK, DIA, IYW, IWM, SQ, QCOM, BND, SCHV, EFAV, AUPH, BST, IAU, TGT, ZM, CRM, GOVT, SCHG, IWP, MOAT, PZA, AMD, BABA, EMQQ, PFE, HON, IJH, SCHD, GLTR, TDOC, SOXX, SLYV, SPDW, ALGN, CMCSA, MDYG, VO, IDXX, XLU, JD, SLYG, FBND, VWO, VUG, T, VOT, VOOG, ARKK, VBR, SMH, TSLA, SNY, BA, ICVT, WKHS, CTAS, DD, FDX, VZ, PRF, GE, IXN, VYM, IUSV, MBB, PHK, NEAR, VNQ, UBER, VBK, DOCU, ED,

FTSM, ARKG, IVW, FTCS, FDN, FTC, VTV, QTEC, VEA, FVD, IJR, HYLS, QQQ, QCLN, AMZN, AAPL, MELI, UPS, LQD, JNJ, IJK, DIA, IYW, IWM, SQ, QCOM, BND, SCHV, EFAV, AUPH, BST, IAU, TGT, ZM, CRM, GOVT, SCHG, IWP, MOAT, PZA, AMD, BABA, EMQQ, PFE, HON, IJH, SCHD, GLTR, TDOC, SOXX, SLYV, SPDW, ALGN, CMCSA, MDYG, VO, IDXX, XLU, JD, SLYG, FBND, VWO, VUG, T, VOT, VOOG, ARKK, VBR, SMH, TSLA, SNY, BA, ICVT, WKHS, CTAS, DD, FDX, VZ, PRF, GE, IXN, VYM, IUSV, MBB, PHK, NEAR, VNQ, UBER, VBK, DOCU, ED, Reduced Positions: FIXD, FPE, FTSL, ITOT, VMBS, LMBS, FMB, SCHA, USMV, QQEW, SPY, OKTA, IEFA, BMY, GOOG, IWF, IEMG, NFLX, AGG, FEX, FTA, GSLC, XOM, MRK, VNLA, WMT, SPOT, JPST, VCIT, VTI, HD, TNDM, INTC, UNH, PYPL, GOOGL, SHOP, MRNA, IVV, MA, V, FB, PFF, CSCO, MSFT, MS, NKE, DOW, IVE, SCHF, SPHD, VGIT, VOO, XT, ADBE, COP, LHX, LOW, NVDA, NVAX, PG, SWKS, TSCO, MUJ, PSX, WDAY, ABBV, TTD, EEM, EEMV, IXUS, VOOV, AMGN, BAC, BRK.B, CDNS, DHR, IBM, JPM, MCD, NVS, PEP, BSJL, BSV, EMB, HEFA, MINT, SLV, VB, VGT, XLK, XLV, MMM, KO, CL, NEE, LMT, PEG, FBIO, IGIB, DON, HYD, MGK, MUB, SJNK, VOE, VXUS,

FIXD, FPE, FTSL, ITOT, VMBS, LMBS, FMB, SCHA, USMV, QQEW, SPY, OKTA, IEFA, BMY, GOOG, IWF, IEMG, NFLX, AGG, FEX, FTA, GSLC, XOM, MRK, VNLA, WMT, SPOT, JPST, VCIT, VTI, HD, TNDM, INTC, UNH, PYPL, GOOGL, SHOP, MRNA, IVV, MA, V, FB, PFF, CSCO, MSFT, MS, NKE, DOW, IVE, SCHF, SPHD, VGIT, VOO, XT, ADBE, COP, LHX, LOW, NVDA, NVAX, PG, SWKS, TSCO, MUJ, PSX, WDAY, ABBV, TTD, EEM, EEMV, IXUS, VOOV, AMGN, BAC, BRK.B, CDNS, DHR, IBM, JPM, MCD, NVS, PEP, BSJL, BSV, EMB, HEFA, MINT, SLV, VB, VGT, XLK, XLV, MMM, KO, CL, NEE, LMT, PEG, FBIO, IGIB, DON, HYD, MGK, MUB, SJNK, VOE, VXUS, Sold Out: TRNE, AXP, FTOCU, CLVS, BEEM, LULU, BLK, AZN, GS, GILD, ACN, REGN, GSK, DBEF, KCAC, IPOB, 4Q01, DISH, SPAQ, BNDX, ANY, FEAC, TRIL, BMRG, KNDI, BKCC, HJLI, NDRA, GRIL,

For the details of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gladstone+institutional+advisory+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 523,050 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.35% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 421,962 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 37,806 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72% ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 127,192 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 633.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,787 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.65 and $53.81, with an estimated average price of $52.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 51,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $321.76 and $390.09, with an estimated average price of $354.5. The stock is now traded at around $413.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $162.29. The stock is now traded at around $177.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $11.81, with an estimated average price of $8.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 96,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in Nautilus Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.53 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $20.85. The stock is now traded at around $30.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 47,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.35%. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 523,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 633.22%. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $109.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 127,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 184,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1199.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.98 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.43. The stock is now traded at around $68.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 84,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 312.75%. The purchase prices were between $186.35 and $219.82, with an estimated average price of $202.49. The stock is now traded at around $243.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 28,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW by 165.72%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $90.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 55,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Trine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $11.83.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.13 and $6.41, with an estimated average price of $5.04.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.37.