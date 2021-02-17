>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, FIRST TR

February 17, 2021 | About: FTSM +0% ARKG -2.12% IVW -0.33% FTCS -0.36% FDN +0% FTC -0.46% FMHI -0.27% JKH -0.99% FBT -2.68% BGFV +3.52% NLS +4.01% C +0.77%

Investment company Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC. As of 2020Q4, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owns 281 stocks with a total value of $455 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gladstone+institutional+advisory+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC
  1. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 523,050 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.35%
  2. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 421,962 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94%
  3. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 37,806 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72%
  4. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 127,192 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 633.22%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,787 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
New Purchase: First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.65 and $53.81, with an estimated average price of $52.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 51,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $321.76 and $390.09, with an estimated average price of $354.5. The stock is now traded at around $413.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $162.29. The stock is now traded at around $177.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $11.81, with an estimated average price of $8.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 96,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Nautilus Inc (NLS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in Nautilus Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.53 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $20.85. The stock is now traded at around $30.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 47,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.35%. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 523,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 633.22%. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $109.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 127,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 184,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1199.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.98 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.43. The stock is now traded at around $68.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 84,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 312.75%. The purchase prices were between $186.35 and $219.82, with an estimated average price of $202.49. The stock is now traded at around $243.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 28,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW by 165.72%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $90.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 55,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Trine Acquisition Corp (TRNE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Trine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $11.83.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68.

Sold Out: Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.13 and $6.41, with an estimated average price of $5.04.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC. Also check out:

1. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)