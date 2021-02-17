>
Clearline Capital LP Buys Expedia Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, John Wiley & Sons Inc, Sells Mednax Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, Facebook Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: JW.A +0.02% HOME +2.18% RXT +1.09% GOOGL +0.75% AXTA -0.4% PSN -0.18% EXPE +0.91% JPM +2.41% INTC +1.07% CZR -2.37% ABG -0.63%

New York, NY, based Investment company Clearline Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Expedia Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, John Wiley & Sons Inc, Intel Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, sells Mednax Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, Facebook Inc, Xperi Holding Corp, The Brink's Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearline Capital LP. As of 2020Q4, Clearline Capital LP owns 69 stocks with a total value of $447 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Clearline Capital LP
  1. Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 1,502,768 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.04%
  2. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 684,352 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.34%
  3. NCR Corp (NCR) - 623,819 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04%
  4. John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.A) - 501,976 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.04%
  5. Whole Earth Brands Inc (FREE) - 1,572,959 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.79%
New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.02. The stock is now traded at around $147.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 108,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 96,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 197,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $78.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 114,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.98 and $147.65, with an estimated average price of $124.36. The stock is now traded at around $157.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 44,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Varex Imaging Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 383,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.A)

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc by 88.04%. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $36.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 501,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in At Home Group Inc by 161.92%. The purchase prices were between $13.33 and $22.72, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 658,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc by 806.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.58 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 340,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 107.66%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 4,286 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 1412.49%. The purchase prices were between $24 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.3. The stock is now traded at around $27.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 144,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Parsons Corp (PSN)

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Parsons Corp by 151.62%. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $36.95, with an estimated average price of $33.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 141,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $146.46 and $389.97, with an estimated average price of $234.84.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26.

Sold Out: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $13.71 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.29.

Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $21.38.

Sold Out: KBR Inc (KBR)

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in KBR Inc. The sale prices were between $22.09 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $26.38.

Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $27.18 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $33.26.



