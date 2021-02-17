Electron Capital Partners, LLC Buys Exelon Corp, NRG Energy Inc, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, Sells Enphase Energy Inc, PPL Corp, FirstEnergy Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Electron Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Exelon Corp, NRG Energy Inc, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp, MasTec Inc, sells Enphase Energy Inc, PPL Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, NIO Inc, Sunrun Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Electron Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Electron Capital Partners, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EXC, NRG, TPGY, RSVAU, MTZ, CARR, BB, XLU, ARRY,

EXC, NRG, TPGY, RSVAU, MTZ, CARR, BB, XLU, ARRY, Added Positions: PCG, CVA,

PCG, CVA, Reduced Positions: ENPH, NIO, NOVA, TPIC, FRTA, CX, AES, HRI, NEP, VMC, PWR, VNET, MLM, CWEN, GCP, XPO, ACM, HEES,

ENPH, NIO, NOVA, TPIC, FRTA, CX, AES, HRI, NEP, VMC, PWR, VNET, MLM, CWEN, GCP, XPO, ACM, HEES, Sold Out: PPL, FE, RUN, DQ, JETS, CSIQ, LI, SEDG, TAN, EWZ, SBE, SPWR, DAL, LUV, GFL, UAL, ALGT, CD, AAL,

For the details of Electron Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/electron+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

The AES Corp (AES) - 7,710,041 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Exelon Corp (EXC) - 2,829,174 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) - 2,403,381 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.74% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 8,038,073 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87% Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 16,610,804 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $41.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.56%. The holding were 2,829,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.54 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $40.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 1,424,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 1,617,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 3,024,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.61 and $70.4, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $86.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 546,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 911,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Covanta Holding Corp by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $7.62 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $10.86. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,774,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $28.4.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $52.02 and $78.62, with an estimated average price of $61.8.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.76 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $43.81.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $35.7 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $41.07.