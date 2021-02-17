>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Gates Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vontier Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells KAR Auction Services Inc, W R Grace, Altra Industrial Motion Corp

February 17, 2021 | About: STZ -3.84% SPGI -0.33% VSTO -1.3% AWI -0.89% VNT -3.46% CZR -2.37% KAR -3.8% GRA -0.42% AIMC +2.92%

New York, NY, based Investment company Gates Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vontier Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, S&P Global Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, sells KAR Auction Services Inc, W R Grace, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Entegris Inc, Element Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gates Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Gates Capital Management, Inc. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gates Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gates+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gates Capital Management, Inc.
  1. BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 4,000,000 shares, 23.61% of the total portfolio.
  2. Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 2,696,090 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
  3. Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 707,978 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.44%
  4. Carrier Global Corp (CARR) - 4,010,425 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%
  5. Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 8,375,381 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.42%
New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 2,862,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $78.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 843,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 98.44%. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79. The stock is now traded at around $232.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 707,978 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $338.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 400,606 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $21.34. The stock is now traded at around $35.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 5,571,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $59.2 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $72.31. The stock is now traded at around $82.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,686,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $13.71 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.29.

Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $57.14, with an estimated average price of $50.5.

Sold Out: Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The sale prices were between $38.32 and $58.01, with an estimated average price of $49.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gates Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Gates Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Gates Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gates Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gates Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)