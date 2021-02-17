Gates Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vontier Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells KAR Auction Services Inc, W R Grace, Altra Industrial Motion Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Gates Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vontier Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, S&P Global Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, sells KAR Auction Services Inc, W R Grace, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Entegris Inc, Element Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gates Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Gates Capital Management, Inc. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VNT, CZR,

VNT, CZR, Added Positions: STZ, SPGI, VSTO, AWI, OTIS, WBT,

STZ, SPGI, VSTO, AWI, OTIS, WBT, Reduced Positions: ENTG, ESI, WH, IAA, DVA, VICI, CHX, FTDR, WAB, GLPI, HLT, TMX, MLI, CARR, MERC, NES,

ENTG, ESI, WH, IAA, DVA, VICI, CHX, FTDR, WAB, GLPI, HLT, TMX, MLI, CARR, MERC, NES, Sold Out: KAR, GRA, AIMC,

For the details of Gates Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gates+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 4,000,000 shares, 23.61% of the total portfolio. Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 2,696,090 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02% Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 707,978 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.44% Carrier Global Corp (CARR) - 4,010,425 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69% Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 8,375,381 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.42%

Gates Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 2,862,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gates Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $78.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 843,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 98.44%. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79. The stock is now traded at around $232.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 707,978 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $338.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 400,606 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $21.34. The stock is now traded at around $35.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 5,571,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $59.2 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $72.31. The stock is now traded at around $82.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,686,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $13.71 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.29.

Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $57.14, with an estimated average price of $50.5.

Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The sale prices were between $38.32 and $58.01, with an estimated average price of $49.45.