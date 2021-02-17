Cnh Partners Llc Buys Eidos Therapeutics Inc, TCF Financial Corp, IHS Markit, Sells Vivint Solar Inc, Wright Medical Group NV, Livongo Health Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Cnh Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Eidos Therapeutics Inc, TCF Financial Corp, IHS Markit, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, PNM Resources Inc, sells Vivint Solar Inc, Wright Medical Group NV, Livongo Health Inc, Advanced Disposal Services Inc, Delphi Technologies PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cnh Partners Llc. As of 2020Q4, Cnh Partners Llc owns 773 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX) - 274,853 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. New Position BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) - 666,373 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.24% GrubHub Inc (GRUB) - 442,274 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.54% TCF Financial Corp (TCF) - 874,765 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 151,613 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.92%

Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $131.58, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $122.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 274,853 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in TCF Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $44.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 874,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 358,162 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $40.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 513,559 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $160.98, with an estimated average price of $140.95. The stock is now traded at around $172.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 161,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.86 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 535,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in Sogou Inc by 497.65%. The purchase prices were between $7.99 and $8.92, with an estimated average price of $8.68. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,880,299 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in CoreLogic Inc by 138.50%. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97. The stock is now traded at around $88.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 168,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 55.82%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2184.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in SINA Corp by 194.02%. The purchase prices were between $41.73 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $43.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 191,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in Atlanticus Holdings Corp by 207.95%. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 62,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 22.42%. The purchase prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 59,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.

Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.

Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The sale prices were between $30.24 and $30.3, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in Delphi Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $17.02.

Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.