Horizon Investments, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Horizon Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, Sun Life Financial Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horizon Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Horizon Investments, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPB, STLD, SLF, GLPI, PH, UBS, OHI, TER, VIAC, ETSY, BKR, TWTR, J, VNT, HWM, PNR, STE, WRK, ASML, UNM, FTI, NXPI, BUD, BMRN, DXCM, MCHP, TEAM, CARR, OTIS, SWK, NTNX,

SPB, STLD, SLF, GLPI, PH, UBS, OHI, TER, VIAC, ETSY, BKR, TWTR, J, VNT, HWM, PNR, STE, WRK, ASML, UNM, FTI, NXPI, BUD, BMRN, DXCM, MCHP, TEAM, CARR, OTIS, SWK, NTNX, Added Positions: GS, DD, ATVI, STZ, GWW, MTD, HON, NOW, CTVA, IP, RTX, MNST, SCHW, SPLK, KEYS, SIVB, PANW, VMW, ULTA, AVGO, WST, CI, WEC, TTWO, URI, JCI, CBRE, EL, IDXX, DPZ, CB, BF.B, RJF, MAR, DOW, AON, BABA, ZBH, QRVO, IQV,

GS, DD, ATVI, STZ, GWW, MTD, HON, NOW, CTVA, IP, RTX, MNST, SCHW, SPLK, KEYS, SIVB, PANW, VMW, ULTA, AVGO, WST, CI, WEC, TTWO, URI, JCI, CBRE, EL, IDXX, DPZ, CB, BF.B, RJF, MAR, DOW, AON, BABA, ZBH, QRVO, IQV, Reduced Positions: SPAB, ADBE, BG, CNC, SBAC, HPQ, ILMN, KHC, MSCI, NRG, PXD, ROK, STT, AMCR,

SPAB, ADBE, BG, CNC, SBAC, HPQ, ILMN, KHC, MSCI, NRG, PXD, ROK, STT, AMCR, Sold Out: SPYG, SPDW, QQQ, SPYV, SPEM, IJH, MTUM, USMV, RSP, FIXD, EZU, LQD, EFAV, EMB, PGX, TLT, KOMP, VEA, CWB, BNDX, AGG, MSFT, HYLB, IEMG, BND, SPIB, SPMD, IJR, VIG, WMT, GOOGL, FB, SCHV, SPY, ANGL, VZ, JNJ, UNH, IVV, IDV, BOND, INTC, BKLN, SHY, TOTL, NVDA, PG, ORCL, FVD, MMM, CSCO, MRK, ACN, HD, NFLX, JPM, HYG, CMCSA, PEP, UL, CL, LMT, TXN, V, ABBV, CHTR, LIN, TMUS, XSLV, GD, MDLZ, MDT, TTC, WFC, MA, IWR, AAPL, BMY, CVX, KO, DHR, LLY, RSG, UNP, UPS, WM, MDY, MUB, DUK, XOM, GIS, KMB, MCD, MCK, NOC, DIS, IGSB, AMGN, CNI, IBM, SPGI, MS, IGF, CVS, CTSH, EQIX, ESS, PFE, CRM, TMO, VRTX, PYPL, ALL, AMZN, AMT, BIIB, SJM, PKG, PGR, SNN, SNA, DG, ZTS, PLD, T, BNS, COG, CLX, HUM, JNPR, MMC, NEM, NSC, QCOM, REGN, RY, SHW, TFC, CSL, COST, ECL, EA, PACW, LOW, NKE, PEG, EBAY, HII, AKAM, ADP, CHRW, CSX, CDNS, FIS, CTXS, DHI, DDS, EMR, FAST, GSK, HUBB, KLAC, KR, LEN, ORLY, PCAR, PPG, PRGO, PSA, ROP, SNPS, TROW, CMG, FXD, FXL, SJNK, AJG, BAC, BLK, CERN, CHD, CTAS, CAG, COP, CCI, CMI, EIX, NEE, GRMN, HRL, JBHT, MKTX, MAS, MKC, MET, NDAQ, ES, ODFL, PNC, O, RMD, STX, SWKS, SBUX, TSCO, VMC, WMB, YUM, PM, FRC, KMI, APTV, HLT, FDN, QTEC, AOS, MO, BDX, BXP, CMS, CPB, CAT, CME, C, DVA, DE, DLR, DISCA, D, DOV, EOG, EMN, ENB, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FDX, FISV, GE, GILD, HIG, INFO, ITW, IFF, INTU, JKHY, LRCX, MLM, MAA, MCO, NVR, PKI, BKNG, PHM, DGX, RF, RHI, SRE, SO, TRV, SYK, TJX, TYL, ZBRA, HBI, HCA, FBHS, EEM, IBND, IWM, PSK, AAP, A, ALXN, AXP, AIG, ANSS, BSX, COF, LUMN, DTE, ETN, RE, EXC, F, FCX, GPN, LHX, WELL, HSY, HFC, TT, IPG, LVS, MRO, MU, MSI, PPL, PAYX, ROST, SYY, USB, VFC, XEL, ZION, TEL, VRSK, GM, FANG, VTRS, PBCT,

For the details of Horizon Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/horizon+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 252,276 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.33% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 28,713 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.56% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 12,113 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 365.35% DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 39,772 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 606.30% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 5,114 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.30%

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $78.98, with an estimated average price of $65.71. The stock is now traded at around $84.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 25,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $39.61, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 48,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.96 and $45.81, with an estimated average price of $43.35. The stock is now traded at around $48.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 39,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.35 and $43.91, with an estimated average price of $40.4. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 36,728 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $248.42. The stock is now traded at around $276.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 4,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 81,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horizon Investments, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 365.35%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $311.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 12,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horizon Investments, LLC added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 606.30%. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 39,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horizon Investments, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 221.30%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 21,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horizon Investments, LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 296.83%. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79. The stock is now traded at around $232.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 5,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horizon Investments, LLC added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 135.81%. The purchase prices were between $350.02 and $422.86, with an estimated average price of $393.63. The stock is now traded at around $369.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 3,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horizon Investments, LLC added to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 290.95%. The purchase prices were between $966.92 and $1193.36, with an estimated average price of $1098.55. The stock is now traded at around $1190.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horizon Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62.

Horizon Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59.

Horizon Investments, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Horizon Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Horizon Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77.

Horizon Investments, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55.