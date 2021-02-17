>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Horizon Investments, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

February 17, 2021 | About: GS +1.84% DD -0.67% ATVI -0.82% STZ -3.84% GWW -0.65% MTD -2.44% SPB +1.1% STLD +4.73% SLF -0.39% GLPI +0.14% PH -0.01% UBS +2.99% SP -1.3%

Investment company Horizon Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, Sun Life Financial Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horizon Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Horizon Investments, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Horizon Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/horizon+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Horizon Investments, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 252,276 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.33%
  2. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 28,713 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.56%
  3. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 12,113 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 365.35%
  4. DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 39,772 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 606.30%
  5. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 5,114 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.30%
New Purchase: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $78.98, with an estimated average price of $65.71. The stock is now traded at around $84.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 25,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $39.61, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 48,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.96 and $45.81, with an estimated average price of $43.35. The stock is now traded at around $48.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 39,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.35 and $43.91, with an estimated average price of $40.4. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 36,728 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $248.42. The stock is now traded at around $276.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 4,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 81,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Horizon Investments, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 365.35%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $311.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 12,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Horizon Investments, LLC added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 606.30%. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 39,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Horizon Investments, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 221.30%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 21,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Horizon Investments, LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 296.83%. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79. The stock is now traded at around $232.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 5,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Horizon Investments, LLC added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 135.81%. The purchase prices were between $350.02 and $422.86, with an estimated average price of $393.63. The stock is now traded at around $369.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 3,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Horizon Investments, LLC added to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 290.95%. The purchase prices were between $966.92 and $1193.36, with an estimated average price of $1098.55. The stock is now traded at around $1190.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Horizon Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Horizon Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Horizon Investments, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Horizon Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Horizon Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Horizon Investments, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Horizon Investments, LLC. Also check out:

1. Horizon Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Horizon Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Horizon Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Horizon Investments, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)