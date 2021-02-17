>
Articles 

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells CoreLogic Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: DNB +1.15% CLGX +7.83%

Investment company Cannae Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, sells CoreLogic Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cannae Holdings, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Cannae Holdings, Inc. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: DNB,
  • Reduced Positions: CDAY,
  • Sold Out: CLGX,

For the details of Cannae Holdings, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cannae+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cannae Holdings, Inc.
  1. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) - 76,552,330 shares, 56.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) - 14,000,000 shares, 43.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.25%
  3. CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.9 and $28.16, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 56.1%. The holding were 76,552,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cannae Holdings, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Cannae Holdings, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cannae Holdings, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cannae Holdings, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cannae Holdings, Inc. keeps buying

