Cannae Holdings, Inc. Buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells CoreLogic Inc

Investment company Cannae Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, sells CoreLogic Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cannae Holdings, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Cannae Holdings, Inc. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) - 76,552,330 shares, 56.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) - 14,000,000 shares, 43.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.25% CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Cannae Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.9 and $28.16, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 56.1%. The holding were 76,552,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97.