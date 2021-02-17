FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Sells Nintendo Co, BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Investment company FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Baidu Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, sells Nintendo Co, BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF, Vipshop Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC owns 1013 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RPV, VRP, QUAL, BHF, LDUR, FNMA, MPW, WKHS, DQ, SEDG, STRL, GPP, EXAS, TRMB, QRVO, BEPC, WAT, HLI, JJSF, KL, AHH, ONEM, MBIN, TACO, GMED, VRTS, JAZZ, REGN, MAN, ELY, IXUS, VNLA, FREL, BAB, XSW, NSTG, BLI, SWAV, SONO, LOMA, TWTR, AIR, GPRE, ROLL, CS, CE, AIZ,
- Added Positions: MBB, BIDU, MINT, IEFA, IJR, QCOM, IEMG, PFE, MDT, IVW, ESGU, FTSM, VGSH, SCHW, MOS, BSCL, BSCM, CNC, CSCO, ERIC, AIG, STZ, GOOGL, SWKS, VLY, GWW, BX, GTLS, JD, TDOC, BKR, ADM, BMY, F, TSLA, SSTK, UBER, ESGE, LMBS, TFC, MNST, SJM, LOW, MSFT, EBAY, BERY, BABA, CIEN, TRV, TGT, FSLR, TNDM, LITE, CRSP, VLUE, BLDR, CVX, COP, GLW, JNJ, MOH, NOK, PG, SNY, AVGO, VUZI, HDV, IWP, AMZN, CVS, CAH, CL, VTRS, NEM, NUE, SO, SBUX, TJX, UPS, UNH, TLRY, IJK, SHYG, VGIT, VYM, MMM, ATVI, AKAM, AXP, BAC, ETN, ENB, FDX, EQC, IPG, JPM, KAMN, KR, LEN, PAAS, PAYX, PFG, ROK, SRE, SYNA, TTEC, TXN, USB, GM, FBHS, ZTS, ACB, CRON, FLGT, YUMC, AMAL, AOA, BIV, BLV, BSV, IGSB, DVY, GOVT, ITA, JPST, SCHD, VOOG, VOOV, VTI, VUG, AEL, AZN, BBVA, BA, CI, CMCSA, COST, DECK, DIOD, ECL, EA, HR, IP, JACK, JLL, KMB, KFY, TBI, MCD, NTES, NWE, NVS, ORI, PUK, SAP, SAFM, SNPS, TOT, TREX, UNF, RTX, SMFG, TDF, FFA, ETY, TAK, GNRC, TPH, IBTX, CHGG, PAYC, NTRA, IRTC, JELD, CHX, MRNA, AOR, BNDX, FPE, IJS, IWM, SCHG, SCHM, TLT, VO,
- Reduced Positions: NTDOY, QLTA, USMV, OUSA, VIPS, NVDA, FB, EEMV, IVV, SHOP, SPLK, RPG, TTD, SPYD, AAPL, WPM, DHS, IDV, PGX, ISRG, BIL, DES, GSLC, NEAR, VOO, T, GILD, LMT, OMC, SNE, PLTR, PGF, ABT, C, ED, D, EXPE, XOM, NDAQ, ROL, TMO, TSN, PODD, REGI, PSX, TWOU, DBX, BYND, DWX, VB, VBR, VTV, VWO, AEM, GOLD, BKH, CAT, CTSH, DXCM, EMN, HD, LMNX, VLO, VRTX, V, PYPL, INSP, ZM, ACWI, AGG, DEM, DLS, DTH, EFG, SCHF, VNQ, VSS, VXUS, CB, PLD, ACN, ADBE, AMD, AMGN, BANF, BAX, BDX, BRK.B, BIIB, BRKS, KMX, CHD, CLX, LLY, EQIX, FAST, HIG, HRC, HON, INTU, MCK, MRK, NFLX, NKE, NSC, PEP, CRM, SLGN, SLP, SYK, TTWO, UNP, WMT, DIS, WFC, ZBRA, CMG, MA, AVAV, PEB, PDM, ABBV, SFM, VEEV, GOOG, CHRS, SQ, GLD, IBB, IJH, IWO, IXN, LQD, SCHX, VCSH, VDE, VFH, APD, Y, ALL, AMED, ACC, AMSWA, AMP, IVZ, ANSS, AN, AVY, BP, BCS, MTRN, CERN, ABEV, INGR, OFC, DE, DEO, DD, DY, EXP, EME, EMR, NPO, RE, EXEL, EXPD, FBC, FELE, GD, GE, GIS, GPC, GSK, GGG, HP, HSKA, ING, INO, ICE, MDLZ, LPX, MTB, MANT, MTZ, MED, MRCY, MTD, MS, NBIX, NYCB, NVO, OSK, PNM, PPL, PATK, PDCO, LIN, PGR, PRU, PHM, DGX, QDEL, RDN, RELX, RF, RHI, RYAAY, SSB, SANM, SLB, STX, SKX, SYY, TSM, TSCO, UL, X, UTHR, VRNT, WBA, GHC, WDC, L, NEO, ET, RDS.B, DK, IQI, FFC, EVR, WU, LDOS, TMUS, DAL, TRS, DFS, ETJ, VMW, MELI, AWK, MAIN, LRN, CYRX, PM, TNET, 4LT1, CDNA, FTNT, VRSK, LEA, FN, BBN, PCRX, KMI, YNDX, AMCX, MPC, GWRE, ALSN, QLYS, CONE, APAM, MODN, GWPH, VOYA, CDW, CWEN.A, OMF, CGC, HQY, CFG, NVRO, CC, TCMD, APPN, SPCE, WHD, DOW, CTVA, MDLA, NVST, DDOG, CARR, OTIS, AMLP, AOM, BND, DGRW, DGS, DIA, DVYE, EFA, EFV, IAU, IEI, IGRO, IHI, IVE, IWN, SCHV, SDY, SPHD, SPY, VCIT, VEA, VTIP, XLV,
- Sold Out: PWR, SNAP, IYG, BACPL.PFD, VIRT, BSCK, CASS, FLO, KGC, LVS, HDS, ELF, VRCA, ATRI, MAS, PXD, ARES, ETSY, ACAD, AES, RIOT, BCPC, BLL, BSX, CACI, VIAC, LUMN, CHL, CCEP, CGEN, COO, CCI, EWBC, M, FCEL, HSBC, HOG, HL, HRL, HBAN, ILMN, KEY, LSCC, INSG, OXY, RCI, STAA, TIF, VECO, VOD, GRA, WAB, DNP, MFM, IIM, VCF, NMY, PMM, VGM, VFL, AFB, MUI, NZF, NVG, NEA, UTG, QRTEA, ORBC, ACM, FNV, APPS, BEAT, IRDM, VFF, VEON, RCM, GNMK, CTXR, ZNGA, PFPT, SBSW, BLUE, TBPH, MTLS, AKTS, FWONK, BSGM, PYPD, NNDM, HPE, VST, AYX, ZYME, CODX, MFGP, SWCH, GNPX, HMI, IQ, ZUO, HUYA, PS, PRSP, APTX, ARCE, PD, TMDX, SY, RVLV, REAL, DT, PING, ADCT, CALT, ACWX, EWU, FEX, USO,
For the details of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fintrust+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 109,660 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.68%
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 72,842 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,043 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 25,450 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.29%
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 131,093 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.98 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 131,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 140,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $119.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 15,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.69 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 36,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.35, with an estimated average price of $102.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fannie Mae (FNMA)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fannie Mae. The purchase prices were between $1.84 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.22. The stock is now traded at around $1.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 53.68%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 109,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 15572.46%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $326.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 10,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 325.09%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,793 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 54,121 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1006.02%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 53.93%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78.Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.13.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.Sold Out: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $23.17.
Here is the complete portfolio of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying