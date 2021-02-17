FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Sells Nintendo Co, BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Investment company FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Baidu Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, sells Nintendo Co, BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF, Vipshop Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC owns 1013 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 109,660 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.68% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 72,842 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,043 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 25,450 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.29% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 131,093 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. New Position

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.98 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 131,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 140,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $119.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 15,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.69 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 36,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.35, with an estimated average price of $102.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fannie Mae. The purchase prices were between $1.84 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.22. The stock is now traded at around $1.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 53.68%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 109,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 15572.46%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $326.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 10,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 325.09%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,793 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 54,121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1006.02%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 53.93%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.13.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $23.17.