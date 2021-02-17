Engine Capital Management, LLC Buys Kohl's Corp, Adtalem Global Education Inc, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, Sells KBR Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Univar Solutions Inc

Investment company Engine Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kohl's Corp, Adtalem Global Education Inc, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, Boston Properties Inc, Columbia Property Trust Inc, sells KBR Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Univar Solutions Inc, Science Applications International Corp, BrightView Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engine Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Engine Capital Management, LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KSS, ATGE, BXP, CXP, ODP, APO, CIO, HZO,

KSS, ATGE, BXP, CXP, ODP, APO, CIO, HZO, Added Positions: HMHC, NXST, CLDT, INN, GPX, MTRX,

HMHC, NXST, CLDT, INN, GPX, MTRX, Reduced Positions: KBR, DAR, UNVR, SAIC, CZR, ACM, AZZ, HSII, PRSP, STAY, OSW,

KBR, DAR, UNVR, SAIC, CZR, ACM, AZZ, HSII, PRSP, STAY, OSW, Sold Out: BV, SMCI, KFY, CR, TISI, SEAS,

For the details of Engine Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/engine+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 424,787 shares, 16.54% of the total portfolio. KBR Inc (KBR) - 514,813 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.47% CIM Commercial Trust Corp (CMCT) - 910,732 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Kohl's Corp (KSS) - 312,173 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 3,374,585 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151.29%

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $41.33, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 312,173 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $28.57. The stock is now traded at around $38.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 326,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.43. The stock is now traded at around $92.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 29,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The ODP Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $30.16, with an estimated average price of $25.36. The stock is now traded at around $43.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 40,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $44.61. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co by 151.29%. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $2.99. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 3,374,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 63.75%. The purchase prices were between $81.02 and $111.37, with an estimated average price of $97.75. The stock is now traded at around $127.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 25,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chatham Lodging Trust by 64.51%. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $11.94, with an estimated average price of $9.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 248,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc by 72.33%. The purchase prices were between $5.07 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $7.43. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 243,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BrightView Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.03 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $13.72.

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc. The sale prices were between $22.25 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $28.23.

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Korn Ferry. The sale prices were between $29.52 and $44.98, with an estimated average price of $36.93.

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Crane Co. The sale prices were between $49.74 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $63.67.

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Team Inc. The sale prices were between $5.36 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $8.27.

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $20.21 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $26.14.