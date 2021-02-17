Thrive Capital Management, LLC Buys Twilio Inc, Opendoor Technologies Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Lemonade Inc, Agora Inc

Investment company Thrive Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Twilio Inc, Opendoor Technologies Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp, sells Zillow Group Inc, Lemonade Inc, Agora Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thrive Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Thrive Capital Management, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $927 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Unity Software Inc (U) - 3,526,640 shares, 58.38% of the total portfolio. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 871,779 shares, 31.83% of the total portfolio. New Position Lemonade Inc (LMND) - 738,083 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33% Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 12,134 shares, 0.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) - 1,800 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio. New Position

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $421.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.83%. The holding were 871,779 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $22.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $63.29. The stock is now traded at around $87.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.62 and $141.23, with an estimated average price of $110.65.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Agora Inc. The sale prices were between $35.13 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $41.3.