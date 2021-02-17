Evergreen Capital Management Llc Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, CVS Health Corp, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PACCAR Inc, TC Pipelines LP

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Evergreen Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, CVS Health Corp, Shell Midstream Partners LP, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PACCAR Inc, TC Pipelines LP, Templeton Global Income Fund, Equitrans Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evergreen Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Evergreen Capital Management Llc owns 436 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DKNG, FANG, ERIC, SH, NGD, FTSI, MTB, IJK, INTU, MGA, SYY, TEL, ESGE, SNE, UL, FLEX, DD, DEO, PNC, NOBL, CTSH, CRNC, BHP, SLF, BNS, SCHD, TS, TRV, UMC, VVV, VOOG, MGK, HYI, RIO, MU, MFC, JD, ITOT, RSP, FCX, DOW, CSGP, CIGI, CNI, AFL, KTRA,
- Added Positions: VMBS, IVW, CVS, SHLX, RWR, BIPC, CAH, MMP, NBLX, GS, PAGP, TEI, AMAT, FISV, JPM, TOT, PFF, AMGN, KMI, GOLD, ENLC, BABA, CSCO, MBB, NOK, BIIB, IWM, VNOM, TWTR, TSN, VNQ, GOOG, DIS, IJH, MCHI, SCHA, MSFT, CEF, AGNC, KL, NKE, PFE, VB, ABBV, AM, BAC, VRP, AGG, LULU, TGT, HIO, BLK, DELL, ETN, HPQ, EWJ, JNJ, MPW, PENN, BOND, VFC, GDX, ARCC, T, BMY, GOOS, FNF, DSI, LOW, NTAP, OCSL, PRU, PSLV, GDXJ, VWO, ABT, ACN, GOOGL, ASML, BA, COG, CLX, CME, CMCSA, COP, XOM, GD, GIS, HD, IEMG, EWH, SLV, IJR, LQD, REM, IWF, LBRDK, LLY, LMT, MRK, MDLZ, NVDA, PVG, SLRC, SPYX, TSM, TMO, TM, V, WMT, ADBE, AEG, ALL, AXP, AZN, BBVA, BIO, BTZ, AVGO, CHKP, CI, CTVA, ASHR, DISCA, DUK, EW, ENB, STLA, HON, ITW, INFY, ING, ISRG, IAU, EWA, EWC, ERUS, EWS, EWD, EWL, IVV, EEM, QUAL, LBRDA, LIN, LYG, MDT, MTG, MUFG, NEE, JWN, NSC, NVS, NVO, NKX, PANW, PG, RTX, REGI, RY, RDS.A, RGLD, CRM, SNY, XLRE, SRE, SO, SWN, JNK, TJX, UPS, UNM, BSV, VTI, VTRS, WMB, ZG,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, PCAR, ANGL, GIM, ETRN, NLY, BRK.B, DCP, PHB, VYM, BPMP, BP, EPD, GBIL, AMJ, QCOM, GBDC, MINT, MPLX, STT, IVAC, IEFA, FB, SQM, PHYS, USB, EWG, IXC, VGT, VZ, AMZN, ENBL, PWR, AMLP, ET, SCHC, XBI, USDP, VUG, IBM, IGSB, OEF, WM, FDX, INTC, VLUE, JPST, RWT, SPY, AMT, CCJ, EFAV, EWU, IWD, KGC, MA, PEP, PPG, RTLR, SBUX, VOO, VGSH, VDE, WES, CAT, CVX, DSL, EQX, ETSY, GPC, GSAT, QQQ, EWY, IEF, KMB, LEVI, OR, PM, SCHO, SWKS, SPEM, UNH, VTV, VIG, VIAC, SAN, BK, BAX, BBK, BTI, C, GLW, COST, DHR, DRI, DLTR, EVV, EIM, EIX, EOG, FIBK, EWZ, EWW, ESGU, FLOT, LEN.B, MCK, IIF, NVGS, NRZ, NAC, NUV, NZF, PSX, TROW, RDS.B, SPGI, SAP, SCHF, SVC, BIL, TOTL, SMFG, TK, TRTX, UNP, VGIT, VEA, WFC, WDC, ZTS,
- Sold Out: TCP, HFC, ONB, CTXS, CVI, NOW, XLK, RWM, GSY, SYNA, Z, XLV, XLI, EWQ, ADP, MO, ZM, SNA, SCHZ, XLF, BXP, XLU, HPE, APD, ISTB, SLB,
For the details of EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evergreen+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 2,518,118 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.63%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 328,148 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,730,895 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.13%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,303,401 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 371,784 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 84,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 189,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 47,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 115,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: New Gold Inc (NGD)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in New Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.73 and $2.37, with an estimated average price of $2.04. The stock is now traded at around $1.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 775,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: FTS International Inc (FTSI)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in FTS International Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.11 and $19.2, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 64.63%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 2,518,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.88%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 217,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 2126.74%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $70.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 130,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 2092.07%. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 573,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF by 857.48%. The purchase prices were between $75.22 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $83.71. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 64,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 189.41%. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $41.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 137,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $25.9 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $29.91.Sold Out: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $17.23 and $28.55, with an estimated average price of $22.71.Sold Out: Old National Bancorp (ONB)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Old National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $12.92 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $15.36.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99.Sold Out: CVR Energy Inc (CVI)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CVR Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $16.62, with an estimated average price of $13.54.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36.
