Evergreen Capital Management Llc Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, CVS Health Corp, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PACCAR Inc, TC Pipelines LP

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Evergreen Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, CVS Health Corp, Shell Midstream Partners LP, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PACCAR Inc, TC Pipelines LP, Templeton Global Income Fund, Equitrans Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evergreen Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Evergreen Capital Management Llc owns 436 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 2,518,118 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 328,148 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,730,895 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.13% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,303,401 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 371,784 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 84,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 189,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 47,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 115,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in New Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.73 and $2.37, with an estimated average price of $2.04. The stock is now traded at around $1.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 775,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in FTS International Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.11 and $19.2, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 64.63%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 2,518,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.88%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 217,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 2126.74%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $70.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 130,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 2092.07%. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 573,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF by 857.48%. The purchase prices were between $75.22 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $83.71. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 64,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 189.41%. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $41.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 137,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $25.9 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $29.91.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $17.23 and $28.55, with an estimated average price of $22.71.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Old National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $12.92 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $15.36.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CVR Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $16.62, with an estimated average price of $13.54.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36.