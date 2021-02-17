Northern Oak Capital Management Inc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, North

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Northern Oak Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Northrop Grumman Corp, The Walt Disney Co, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northern Oak Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Northern Oak Capital Management Inc owns 434 stocks with a total value of $676 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AGGY, FUMB, EBC, KLAC, ABNB, IEFA, TMUS, MA, INFN, CHWY, GM, FLT, HCA, MOS, VIPS, CGC, OEC, ZBRA, SQ, DOCU, SNE, DDOG, RKT, DKNG, ARRY, MP, IBUY, IEF, QQQ, TT, ADI, BWA, CP, CCL, COHR, INGR, GLW, EW, FMBI, FCX, GPC, LHX, ILMN, TEX, INTU, JBLU, KR, LVS, MCK, NEM, NOK, PH, PENN, BPOP, PGR, RGEN, APH,

BSCL, NOC, DIS, XLV, IGIB, UNH, AAPL, EFG, VTI, FTSM, PSCH, VTRS, DBC, IVV, NSC, CVX, VIAC, MSFT, VB, SDY, PG, JPM, PEP, IGSB, BIL, MRK, LNC, XLK, IWF, AXP, PM, V, EFA, CLX, TGT, EMR, GVI, JPST, PPG, ITB, GE, HD, NKE, KMB, IWM, ROKU, BND, VOO, MDY, SPSB, SHYG, SCHA, LEMB, TRV, KSS, APD, AMT, BAX, BRK.B, BLK, BA, CAT, CL, COP, ED, STZ, ENB, FISV, KHC, MAR, MU, OXY, QCOM, SCCO, AOS, WFC, WEC, WWD, TSLA, MPLX, FPI, Sold Out: BSCK, TBF, MUB, BDCS, GSLC, AOR, USMV, SUSA, SHV, ONEQ, NOBL, IGV, FXI, MDP, FSKR, NKLA, AVNS, VRTV, PNR, CTR, ACP, WYND, BDJ, TJX, XPO,

BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 619,506 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 256.86% BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 251,896 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 392,846 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 263.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 199,242 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37% BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 296,032 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.59%

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.71 and $53.59, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,646 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $233.61. The stock is now traded at around $337.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.86%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 619,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 263.97%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 392,846 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 107.59%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $95.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 296,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 84.84%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 127,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 88.39%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 134,456 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 473.91%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $174.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 29,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $16.08, with an estimated average price of $15.73.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in UBS AG JERSEY. The sale prices were between $13.24 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.36.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $13.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $20.71.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.82%. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.99%. Northern Oak Capital Management Inc still held 567,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 84.48%. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $290.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Northern Oak Capital Management Inc still held 2,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 45.65%. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Northern Oak Capital Management Inc still held 33,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 40.18%. The sale prices were between $60.06 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $60.83. The stock is now traded at around $60.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Northern Oak Capital Management Inc still held 34,431 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.54%. The sale prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $105.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Northern Oak Capital Management Inc still held 29,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 63.6%. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $207.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Northern Oak Capital Management Inc still held 2,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.