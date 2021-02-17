Headinvest, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Unilever NV, Vontier Corp, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Portland, ME, based Investment company Headinvest, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Unilever NV, Vontier Corp, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit, ABB during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Headinvest, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Headinvest, Llc owns 201 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BSV, VCSH, VGSH, VCIT, UL, SHY, BIV, VWOB, ISTB, QLTA, TOTL, ICE, MBB, VTEB, VGIT, TIP, TGT, ADBE, SPTS, PYPL, BND, ZTS, RSG, D, TFC, ARKK, MOS, TMUS, BCE, USB, DIS, RIO, CAC, SQ, IIPR, XLNX, VRTX, YUM, RDS.A, TDOC, SLQD, SMDV, PSA, OMC, GS, CMCSA, CHKP, BA, WTRG, UNM, BIL,

DSI, CVX, VTI, MSFT, PEP, PG, ACN, IJH, INTC, XYL, MCD, TJX, MRK, MA, JPM, V, VIG, AAPL, MDT, HON, JNJ, LIN, WMT, VEA, CRM, GPC, COST, KMI, PANW, NVO, KMB, CARR, CB, MMM, GOOGL, FISV, MDLZ, XLF, VWO, BMY, ABBV, WAT, ECL, NEE, NVS, HOLX, EMR, AMZN, AMT, DUK, ETN, VZ, CL, FDX, KO, CVS, BABA, FTV, HSY, IVV, REGL, SCHE, VO, PFE, RHHBY, TMO, NSRGY, SYY, BAC, HD, LOW, VUG, ORCL, VOO, SPY, SCHD, GLW, IEMG, GLD, EFA, TOT, WPC, GIS, NVDA, QQQX, SBUX, SWKS, EEM, BRK.B, FB, DD, Reduced Positions: IDXX, IDV, IJR, XRAY, CMCL, XOM, CSCO, SLB, GE, OXY, XLY, ABT, DVY, OTIS, RTX, MTD, TT, SYK, COP, IWF, RYT, VGK, VGT, BHP,

BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 284,894 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 250,936 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 125,288 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 192,950 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 256,999 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. New Position

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 250,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 192,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 256,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 81,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 66,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 95,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 122.79%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $75.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 33,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 55.27%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $93.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 50.98%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 162.70%. The purchase prices were between $84.43 and $101.79, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $98.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $253.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 54.77%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $341.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,456 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $55.01, with an estimated average price of $50.6.

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.23 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $26.67.

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24.

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23.