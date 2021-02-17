Heron Financial Group, Llc Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sunrun Inc, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Unilever NV, Chevron Corp

Investment company Heron Financial Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sunrun Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Wells Fargo, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Unilever NV, Chevron Corp, Phillips 66, Marathon Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heron Financial Group, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Heron Financial Group, Llc owns 134 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 25,624 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 85,215 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 57,712 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.81% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,377 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 84,927 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.63 and $90.83, with an estimated average price of $75.97. The stock is now traded at around $117.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.81%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 57,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.22%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $95.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 58,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 66.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $78.62, with an estimated average price of $61.8. The stock is now traded at around $77.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in OPKO Health Inc. The sale prices were between $3.27 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.18.

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Civeo Corp. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $16.79, with an estimated average price of $11.93.