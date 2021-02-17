>
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. Buys New York Times Co, Collectors Universe Inc, Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Sells Nautilus Inc, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc, AGNC Investment Corp

February 17, 2021 | About: CLCT +0% BNED -1.95% NYT +0.16% QRHC +1.88% SIFY +20.21% CTEK -0.39% DAIO +4.25% NLS +4.01% AGNC +0.49%

Investment company Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys New York Times Co, Collectors Universe Inc, Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Quest Resource Holding Corp, CynergisTek Inc, sells Nautilus Inc, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc, AGNC Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $463 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenhaven+road+investment+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P.
  1. Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 1,099,800 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.4%
  2. PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 941,408 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60%
  3. Elastic NV (ESTC) - 280,000 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio.
  4. Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 550,000 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio.
  5. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 750,000 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
New Purchase: New York Times Co (NYT)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in New York Times Co. The purchase prices were between $38.29 and $51.77, with an estimated average price of $44.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Quest Resource Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.83 and $2.37, with an estimated average price of $1.99. The stock is now traded at around $3.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sify Technologies Ltd (SIFY)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Sify Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.04 and $1.31, with an estimated average price of $1.12. The stock is now traded at around $5.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CynergisTek Inc (CTEK)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in CynergisTek Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.35 and $1.76, with an estimated average price of $1.48. The stock is now traded at around $2.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Data I/O Corp (DAIO)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Data I/O Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.05 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $3.86. The stock is now traded at around $5.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Collectors Universe Inc by 39.07%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $68.11. The stock is now traded at around $91.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 257,133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Barnes & Noble Education Inc by 68.83%. The purchase prices were between $2.15 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $3.32. The stock is now traded at around $7.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 2,420,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Nautilus Inc (NLS)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $16.53 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $20.85.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $13.87 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.8.



