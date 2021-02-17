Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. Buys New York Times Co, Collectors Universe Inc, Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Sells Nautilus Inc, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc, AGNC Investment Corp

Investment company Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys New York Times Co, Collectors Universe Inc, Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Quest Resource Holding Corp, CynergisTek Inc, sells Nautilus Inc, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc, AGNC Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $463 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NYT, QRHC, CTEK, DAIO, SIFY,
- Added Positions: CLCT, BNED, PAR, KKR, AEYE, RICK, BXC,
- Reduced Positions: APPS, CSSE, IAC,
- Sold Out: NLS, AGNC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P.
- Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 1,099,800 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.4%
- PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 941,408 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60%
- Elastic NV (ESTC) - 280,000 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio.
- Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 550,000 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio.
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 750,000 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in New York Times Co. The purchase prices were between $38.29 and $51.77, with an estimated average price of $44.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC)
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Quest Resource Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.83 and $2.37, with an estimated average price of $1.99. The stock is now traded at around $3.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sify Technologies Ltd (SIFY)
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Sify Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.04 and $1.31, with an estimated average price of $1.12. The stock is now traded at around $5.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CynergisTek Inc (CTEK)
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in CynergisTek Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.35 and $1.76, with an estimated average price of $1.48. The stock is now traded at around $2.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Data I/O Corp (DAIO)
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Data I/O Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.05 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $3.86. The stock is now traded at around $5.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Collectors Universe Inc by 39.07%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $68.11. The stock is now traded at around $91.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 257,133 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED)
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Barnes & Noble Education Inc by 68.83%. The purchase prices were between $2.15 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $3.32. The stock is now traded at around $7.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 2,420,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Nautilus Inc (NLS)
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $16.53 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $20.85.Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $13.87 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.8.
Here is the complete portfolio of Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P.. Also check out:
