Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. Buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Amgen Inc

Investment company Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Amgen Inc, SSgA SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q4, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. owns 78 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FIXD, JPST, TWLO, VTRS, PEBO, AOA, BA, SYY,

FIXD, JPST, TWLO, VTRS, PEBO, AOA, BA, SYY, Added Positions: ARKK, VNLA, SPY, FVD, ACWI, AOR, SCHM, SCHA, IWF, SCHD, AMZN, AAPL, BSCM, VUG, VYM, TSLA, MSFT, VO, VTV, V, DIS, VZ, IVE, UNH, PG, JNJ, T,

ARKK, VNLA, SPY, FVD, ACWI, AOR, SCHM, SCHA, IWF, SCHD, AMZN, AAPL, BSCM, VUG, VYM, TSLA, MSFT, VO, VTV, V, DIS, VZ, IVE, UNH, PG, JNJ, T, Reduced Positions: SPLV, RWO, RSP, SCHF, BABA, HDV, DVY,

SPLV, RWO, RSP, SCHF, BABA, HDV, DVY, Sold Out: BSCK, SCHH, AMGN,

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 279,980 shares, 18.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.85% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 307,953 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 649,474 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 394,925 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 58,393 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 30,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $421.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,211 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. initiated holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH). The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,538 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.36 and $64.21, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,831 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 184.09%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 71,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 65.78%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,051 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $31.14 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $35.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 75,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 146.94%. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 40.16%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.03.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16.