Almitas Capital LLC Buys Barings BDC Inc, PhenixFIN Corporation, PhenixFIN Corporation, Sells MVC Capital Inc, Garrison Capital Inc, MGIC Investment Corp

Investment company Almitas Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Barings BDC Inc, PhenixFIN Corporation, PhenixFIN Corporation, MFA Financial Inc, Voya Prime Rate Trust, sells MVC Capital Inc, Garrison Capital Inc, MGIC Investment Corp, Adecoagro SA, Watford Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Almitas Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, Almitas Capital LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $82 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



MFA Financial Inc (MFA) - 3,262,196 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.64% Great Ajax Corp (AJX) - 726,343 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.88% Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) - 622,058 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. New Position PhenixFIN Corporation (PFX) - 162,340 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. New Position PhenixFIN Corporation (PFX) - 162,340 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. New Position

Almitas Capital LLC initiated holding in Barings BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.95%. The holding were 622,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almitas Capital LLC initiated holding in PhenixFIN Corporation. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $23.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 162,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almitas Capital LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM . The purchase prices were between $8.41 and $9.05, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 200,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almitas Capital LLC initiated holding in Monroe Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.45 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $7.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 172,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almitas Capital LLC initiated holding in ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.84 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 54,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almitas Capital LLC added to a holding in MFA Financial Inc by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $2.74 and $4.02, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $4.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 3,262,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almitas Capital LLC added to a holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1078.18%. The purchase prices were between $4.2 and $4.52, with an estimated average price of $4.4. The stock is now traded at around $4.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 790,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almitas Capital LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 120.76%. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.63. The stock is now traded at around $18.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 276,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almitas Capital LLC added to a holding in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc by 1249.20%. The purchase prices were between $2.36 and $3.67, with an estimated average price of $3. The stock is now traded at around $3.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 472,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almitas Capital LLC added to a holding in Radian Group Inc by 191.19%. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 98,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almitas Capital LLC added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 68.01%. The purchase prices were between $4.55 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $5.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 434,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almitas Capital LLC sold out a holding in MVC Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $7.3 and $9.12, with an estimated average price of $8.2.

Almitas Capital LLC sold out a holding in Garrison Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $3.86 and $4.06, with an estimated average price of $3.91.

Almitas Capital LLC sold out a holding in Watford Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $36, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Almitas Capital LLC sold out a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The sale prices were between $9.24 and $16.47, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Almitas Capital LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset Global High Inc Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Almitas Capital LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $13.87 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.8.