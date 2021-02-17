>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Almitas Capital LLC Buys Barings BDC Inc, PhenixFIN Corporation, PhenixFIN Corporation, Sells MVC Capital Inc, Garrison Capital Inc, MGIC Investment Corp

February 17, 2021 | About: MFA +1.77% PPR -0.44% FSK -0.32% NML +1.29% RDN +2.1% OCSL -0.32% BBDC -0.64% PFX +1.51% PFX +1.51% FIV -0.11% MRCC +0.66% ASA -3.11%

Investment company Almitas Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Barings BDC Inc, PhenixFIN Corporation, PhenixFIN Corporation, MFA Financial Inc, Voya Prime Rate Trust, sells MVC Capital Inc, Garrison Capital Inc, MGIC Investment Corp, Adecoagro SA, Watford Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Almitas Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, Almitas Capital LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $82 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Almitas Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/almitas+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Almitas Capital LLC
  1. MFA Financial Inc (MFA) - 3,262,196 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.64%
  2. Great Ajax Corp (AJX) - 726,343 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.88%
  3. Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) - 622,058 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. PhenixFIN Corporation (PFX) - 162,340 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. PhenixFIN Corporation (PFX) - 162,340 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)

Almitas Capital LLC initiated holding in Barings BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.95%. The holding were 622,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PhenixFIN Corporation (PFX)

Almitas Capital LLC initiated holding in PhenixFIN Corporation. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $23.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 162,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PhenixFIN Corporation (PFX)

Almitas Capital LLC initiated holding in PhenixFIN Corporation. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $23.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 162,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM (FIV)

Almitas Capital LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM . The purchase prices were between $8.41 and $9.05, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 200,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC)

Almitas Capital LLC initiated holding in Monroe Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.45 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $7.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 172,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA)

Almitas Capital LLC initiated holding in ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.84 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 54,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: MFA Financial Inc (MFA)

Almitas Capital LLC added to a holding in MFA Financial Inc by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $2.74 and $4.02, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $4.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 3,262,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Almitas Capital LLC added to a holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1078.18%. The purchase prices were between $4.2 and $4.52, with an estimated average price of $4.4. The stock is now traded at around $4.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 790,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Almitas Capital LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 120.76%. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.63. The stock is now traded at around $18.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 276,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc (NML)

Almitas Capital LLC added to a holding in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc by 1249.20%. The purchase prices were between $2.36 and $3.67, with an estimated average price of $3. The stock is now traded at around $3.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 472,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Almitas Capital LLC added to a holding in Radian Group Inc by 191.19%. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 98,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)

Almitas Capital LLC added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 68.01%. The purchase prices were between $4.55 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $5.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 434,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: MVC Capital Inc (MVC)

Almitas Capital LLC sold out a holding in MVC Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $7.3 and $9.12, with an estimated average price of $8.2.

Sold Out: Garrison Capital Inc (GARS)

Almitas Capital LLC sold out a holding in Garrison Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $3.86 and $4.06, with an estimated average price of $3.91.

Sold Out: Watford Holdings Ltd (WTRE)

Almitas Capital LLC sold out a holding in Watford Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $36, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Sold Out: Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI)

Almitas Capital LLC sold out a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The sale prices were between $9.24 and $16.47, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Sold Out: Western Asset Global High Inc Fd Inc (EHI)

Almitas Capital LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset Global High Inc Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Almitas Capital LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $13.87 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Almitas Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Almitas Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Almitas Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Almitas Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Almitas Capital LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)