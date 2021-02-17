>
Falcon Edge Capital LP Buys AbCellera Biologics Inc, Avanti Acquisition Corp, Lamar Advertising Co, Sells Jaws Acquisition Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Forum Merger II Corp

February 17, 2021 | About: ROST +0.71% TGT -0.08% GOOG +0.85% SXT -4.44% KN +0.19% ABCL +2.49% AVAN +2.42% LAMR -0.32% XOP +3.36% MSFT -0.53% PRCH +2.43%

New York, NY, based Investment company Falcon Edge Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys AbCellera Biologics Inc, Avanti Acquisition Corp, Lamar Advertising Co, SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, Microsoft Corp, sells Jaws Acquisition Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Forum Merger II Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Falcon Edge Capital LP. As of 2020Q4, Falcon Edge Capital LP owns 51 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Falcon Edge Capital LP
  1. AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 3,804,328 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 1,143,776 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio.
  3. Avanti Acquisition Corp (AVAN) - 7,170,000 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 593,807 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.06%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 37,940 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.99%
New Purchase: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $45.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.96%. The holding were 3,804,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Avanti Acquisition Corp (AVAN)

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Avanti Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 7,170,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $85.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 785,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (XOP)

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production. The purchase prices were between $39.65 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $51.08. The stock is now traded at around $78.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 1,027,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 227,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $15.03, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 3,518,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 90.06%. The purchase prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $119.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 593,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Target Corp by 99.76%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $190.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 296,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.99%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 37,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT)

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Sensient Technologies Corp by 42.46%. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $74.98, with an estimated average price of $69.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 718,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Knowles Corp (KN)

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Knowles Corp by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.25 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $16.74. The stock is now traded at around $20.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 613,739 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS.U)

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.4 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09.

Sold Out: Forum Merger II Corp (FMCI)

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Forum Merger II Corp. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $23.78.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $636.57.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26.



