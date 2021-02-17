Falcon Edge Capital LP Buys AbCellera Biologics Inc, Avanti Acquisition Corp, Lamar Advertising Co, Sells Jaws Acquisition Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Forum Merger II Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Falcon Edge Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys AbCellera Biologics Inc, Avanti Acquisition Corp, Lamar Advertising Co, SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, Microsoft Corp, sells Jaws Acquisition Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Forum Merger II Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Falcon Edge Capital LP. As of 2020Q4, Falcon Edge Capital LP owns 51 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 3,804,328 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 1,143,776 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Avanti Acquisition Corp (AVAN) - 7,170,000 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 593,807 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.06% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 37,940 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.99%

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $45.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.96%. The holding were 3,804,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Avanti Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 7,170,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $85.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 785,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production. The purchase prices were between $39.65 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $51.08. The stock is now traded at around $78.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 1,027,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 227,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $15.03, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 3,518,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 90.06%. The purchase prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $119.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 593,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Target Corp by 99.76%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $190.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 296,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.99%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 37,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Sensient Technologies Corp by 42.46%. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $74.98, with an estimated average price of $69.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 718,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Knowles Corp by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.25 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $16.74. The stock is now traded at around $20.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 613,739 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.4 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09.

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Forum Merger II Corp. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $23.78.

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38.

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $636.57.

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26.