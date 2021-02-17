Inherent Group, Lp Buys QuantumScape Corp, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vital Farms Inc, StepStone Group Inc, Mastercard Inc

Investment company Inherent Group, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys QuantumScape Corp, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Microsoft Corp, HumanCo Acquisition Corp, sells Vital Farms Inc, StepStone Group Inc, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inherent Group, Lp. As of 2020Q4, Inherent Group, Lp owns 26 stocks with a total value of $452 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 1,775,000 shares, 23.10% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 1,100,000 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 1,560,548 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 165.51% Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 195,240 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,069 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.56%

Inherent Group, Lp initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $131.67, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.1%. The holding were 1,775,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inherent Group, Lp initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 273,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inherent Group, Lp initiated holding in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $11.1. The stock is now traded at around $12.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inherent Group, Lp initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 106,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inherent Group, Lp initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $35.66, with an estimated average price of $30.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 118,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inherent Group, Lp initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 174,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inherent Group, Lp added to a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc by 165.51%. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 1,560,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inherent Group, Lp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 200.56%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 87,069 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inherent Group, Lp added to a holding in Post Holdings Inc by 39.59%. The purchase prices were between $85.9 and $102.64, with an estimated average price of $94.5. The stock is now traded at around $99.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 195,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inherent Group, Lp added to a holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 33.69%. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,115,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inherent Group, Lp added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 50.13%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $64.54. The stock is now traded at around $80.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 66,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inherent Group, Lp added to a holding in XP Inc by 274.55%. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $40.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inherent Group, Lp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36.

Inherent Group, Lp sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $59.24 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $70.04.

Inherent Group, Lp sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $82.67 and $97.91, with an estimated average price of $92.61.

Inherent Group, Lp sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $29.18 and $58.26, with an estimated average price of $40.14.