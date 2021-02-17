>
Hutner Capital Management Inc Buys American Tower Corp, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells The Kraft Heinz Co, The Walt Disney Co

February 17, 2021 | About: AMT -0.97% EXPD -3.24% GOOG +0.85% DIS -0.7%

Investment company Hutner Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells The Kraft Heinz Co, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hutner Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Hutner Capital Management Inc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hutner+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 55 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio.
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 60,520 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 55,697 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  4. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 37,356 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  5. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 145,991 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Hutner Capital Management Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 94.47%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $224.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Hutner Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $86.89 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $91.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Hutner Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.88%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Hutner Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

