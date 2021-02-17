Hutner Capital Management Inc Buys American Tower Corp, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells The Kraft Heinz Co, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Hutner Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells The Kraft Heinz Co, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hutner Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Hutner Capital Management Inc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: AMT, FNV, ENB, EXPD, JNJ, GOOG, UL, MMP,
- Reduced Positions: KHC, PG, MCD, KMI, NSC, BTI, NVS,
- Sold Out: DIS,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with AMT. Click here to check it out.
- AMT 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AMT
- Peter Lynch Chart of AMT
For the details of HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hutner+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 55 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio.
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 60,520 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 55,697 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 37,356 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 145,991 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
Hutner Capital Management Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 94.47%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $224.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Hutner Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $86.89 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $91.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Hutner Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.88%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 219 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Hutner Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying