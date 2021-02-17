Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. Buys Airbnb Inc

Investment company Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ABNB,
For the details of Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/technology+crossover+management+viii%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 900,000 shares, 44.11% of the total portfolio.
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 2,735,000 shares, 32.17% of the total portfolio.
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 1,426,906 shares, 18.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 384,337 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio.
Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.98%. The holding were 1,426,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. keeps buying