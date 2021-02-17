Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. Buys Airbnb Inc

Investment company Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 900,000 shares, 44.11% of the total portfolio. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 2,735,000 shares, 32.17% of the total portfolio. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 1,426,906 shares, 18.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 384,337 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio.

Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.98%. The holding were 1,426,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.