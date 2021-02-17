>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. Buys Airbnb Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: ABNB -1.33%

Investment company Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: ABNB,

For the details of Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/technology+crossover+management+viii%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.
  1. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 900,000 shares, 44.11% of the total portfolio.
  2. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 2,735,000 shares, 32.17% of the total portfolio.
  3. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 1,426,906 shares, 18.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 384,337 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.98%. The holding were 1,426,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)