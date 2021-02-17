Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. Buys Boeing Co, Wells Fargo, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, Wells Fargo, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 47,978 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48% Intel Corp (INTC) - 149,416 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,783 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49% CSX Corp (CSX) - 72,674 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 49,872 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.58%

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $217.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 17,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 116,477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $227.77.