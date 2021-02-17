>
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. Buys Boeing Co, Wells Fargo, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp

February 17, 2021 | About: AGG -0.47% BA +2.94% WFC +3.76% IJR -0.23% NSC +0.61%

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, Wells Fargo, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gibraltar+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.
  1. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 47,978 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48%
  2. Intel Corp (INTC) - 149,416 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,783 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49%
  4. CSX Corp (CSX) - 72,674 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 49,872 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.58%
New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $217.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 17,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 116,477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $227.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

