Newfoundland Capital Management Buys Vasta Platform, Oi SA, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Sells Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, Laureate Education Inc, PagSeguro Digital

Investment company Newfoundland Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vasta Platform, Oi SA, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, sells Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, Laureate Education Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Liberty Latin America, Cosan during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newfoundland Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Newfoundland Capital Management owns 30 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VSTA, OIBR.C, VLRS, EWW, EWZ, ENIC,

VSTA, OIBR.C, VLRS, EWW, EWZ, ENIC, Added Positions: SQM, KOF, PAAS,

SQM, KOF, PAAS, Reduced Positions: ARCO, LAUR, LILAK, CZZ, CBD, AGI, KL, 9IFA, VALE, VIST,

ARCO, LAUR, LILAK, CZZ, CBD, AGI, KL, 9IFA, VALE, VIST, Sold Out: PAGS, PBR, AVAL, BBD, DESP, GGAL, KGC, LTHM, EXK, EC, AMX, BMA, VIV, BCH, YPF, PAM, QQQ, MAG, ENIA, GPRK, LILA, ITUB, GPL,

For the details of Newfoundland Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newfoundland+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) - 1,427,274 shares, 24.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.5% Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA) - 1,376,459 shares, 23.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Vale SA (VALE) - 367,490 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) - 1,059,634 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74.89% PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 3,859 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio.

Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in Vasta Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.3 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.79. The stock is now traded at around $15.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.4%. The holding were 1,376,459 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in Oi SA. The purchase prices were between $1.28 and $2.35, with an estimated average price of $1.74. The stock is now traded at around $1.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 2,795,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $7.54 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 45,431 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.55. The stock is now traded at around $42.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14. The stock is now traded at around $36.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in Enel Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $3.22 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $3.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfoundland Capital Management added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 816.77%. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $42.28. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 57,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfoundland Capital Management added to a holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV by 141.39%. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $46.93, with an estimated average price of $43.59. The stock is now traded at around $45.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 82,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfoundland Capital Management added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 1690.99%. The purchase prices were between $28.78 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $32.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.52 and $56.88, with an estimated average price of $44.98.

Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $6.47 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $8.9.

Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA. The sale prices were between $4.47 and $7, with an estimated average price of $5.48.

Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.44 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $4.44.

Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Despegar.com Corp. The sale prices were between $6.69 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $9.66.

Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. The sale prices were between $6.12 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $7.92.