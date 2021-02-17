Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Buys Advantage Solutions Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, Adobe Inc, Sells Analog Devices Inc, Target Corp, Paycom Software Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Advantage Solutions Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, Adobe Inc, Alphabet Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, sells Analog Devices Inc, Target Corp, Paycom Software Inc, Workday Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. owns 440 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ADV, BKNG, RTP, DIS, TLMD, EA, RADI, ARRY, DLTR, WDC, HCA, ADM, MA, IPV, PAYA, MAR, BA, ASAN, KSS, MRVI, RBA, G, LYFT, HII, ILMN, CNC, UBER, CERE, TPGY, MPLN, SPNV.U, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, SBUX, WFC, RUN, JHG, TRU, DNB, ARW, AACQ, MSP, WISH, MAT, SPGI, CRM, PRO, PLL, CNXC, VSPR, CBAH.U, KKR, HAACU, DM, FCNCA, XPEV, RTPZ.U, ABNB, BMY, PRVL, DASH, CTAQU, ENPC, OVV, VEEV, ROOT, IONS, DOCU, PLT, SPR, SHC, HYFM, AVT, DKS, RDS.A, UNH, EVR, NSTG, TRTN, AVTR, DFHT, ABCL, FSDC, IACA, IPOD, CAP.U, SPFR.U, SMG, TRI, IPOE.U, CND.U, BK, IMAX, CCIV, MRACU, HTPA.U, FANG, MAACU, IPOF.U, AGC, SA, RAACU, FWONK, LUNG, FMAC.U, DHI, EEFT, GS, JCI, TMUS, FTI, AVO, KSMT, DMYD, MOTNU, GHVIU, LNFA.U, SVSVU, SPRQ.U, ANSS, TROW, RTX, SEAH.U, DGNR, OACB, DGNS, PHICU, AGO, ETN, GNTX, FPRX, ASO, GOAC, PRAX, SFT, HLXA, FRC, DOOR, CRSR, GRSV, KRON, EAR, HIGA.U, AVIR, CLII, CFIVU, JNPR, LVS, HUBS, ACAM, ERES, PDAC.U, YAC, RMGBU, MASS, NVRO, APVO, GRWG, IRTC, AQUA, CRWD, SDGR, GAN, FMTX, HRMY, CPSR, CDAK, TWCT, TRIT, TLS, BSX, INTU, PING, PAND, HPX, FTOC, A8C3, FGNA, CCV.U, SKLZ, DCTH, LECO, OSK, LLNW, PM, GM, BOX, VERO, MDLA, BNR, FRLN, NUVB, ALGS, CFII, C, GE, ODFL, QUIK, SNV, BXRX, CARR,
- Added Positions: VRT, ADBE, GOOGL, GSAH, CAT, XRAY, AGCO, FDX, IPOC, BG, DOX, EQH, ACGL, BBY, RPRX, MNST, PXD, APAM, VITL, LOW, ABT, JAMF, JAMF, JBL, WMS, HAS, ATVI, BIGC, TWLO, BGCP, COF, FBHS, ETWO, LLY, MRNS, ARNA, NARI, DCT, ORIC, FROG, FULC, XP, EURN, FLDM, DYN, NCNO, AWI, SVMK, FLEX, EQT, MIRM, LIFE, UTI, NFLX, LINC, FBP, BLDR, CMPS, GDRX, OYST, LJPC, JBHT,
- Reduced Positions: TGT, PAYC, WDAY, ACI, AZEK, MSI, PFPT, ROKU, RXN, REYN, AMZN, LITE, UNP, GLUU, CZR, ZBRA, ALGN, ADT, CTSH, FISV, BP, TDG, AHCO, MDLZ, NOVA, NCLH, TRV, TTWO, JAZZ, ZI, PSNL, WMG, TJX, PPD, BNL, ALLY, SYF, BMRN, ROST, RXT, TT, UAA, APTV, CPRT, RNG, MSCI, GPN, PINS, TDC, BLDP, PII, YUM, ZBH, LRN, VOYA, OXFD, ITCI, BSIG, ZYME, GOSS, DT, SDC, ONEM, JWS, XEC, MSFT, PH, PACB, WVE, WPF, MNRL, STZ, REGN, FRTA, NKLA, TMO, WHD, MGTX, VRM, BRKR, NTRA, CNTG, GFL, QELLU, HTA, RPTX, ATHA, GOCO, MS, GNMK, CNCE, DCPH, TELA, TARA, TREB.U, VSPRU, ADS, MCK, BPOP, USB, AER, APO, ADMA, NSCO, CNNE, BILL, CPSR.U, VSTA, CLX, MANU, IQV, REPH, SPRO, ARCE, CCX, CCX, AKUS, CRHC.U, ATUS, VICI, KNSA, PHR, ETNB, IVA, OM,
- Sold Out: ADI, NXPI, FTV, RTP.U, TIF, GSAH.U, VFC, CMI, FFIV, ZEN, WH, OTIS, WMGI, FVAC, IMMU, DRI, IPOB, TOT, CPAA, SPY, NSC, SNAP, COST, AON, TECH, VIAV, SHW, WWD, TWST, EL, TPR, SHOP, WORK, SNOW, SBNY, GME, ADPT, COO, FCN, PODD, AACQU, DVN, MCO, SLB, APA, CXO, TDOC, CHKP, HIG, COMM, LAUR, ENPC.U, CVLT, FSLR, PE, ESNT, PYPL, CFFA, CNQ, FHN, LHX, LUV, ALL, CPB, HSY, PLTR, VNT, FTAC, PTVE, CLR, SPAQ, TIG, CCIV.U, WHR, HZNP, FOUR, ARYBU, ADP, OPCH, JPM, PHM, KIDS, ELAN, CRSA, OSH, KSMTU, TFC, BAM, EXAS, FCEL, QDEL, SYY, WD, UROV, PAE, HUM, QCOM, DGX, AGIO, GOAC.U, DGNR.U, UA, APG, TBIO, CHNG, U, OACB.U, CRK, GGG, STKL, IOVA, CCXX, BSY, KNX, LPX, COR, SMMC, RNA, YAC.U, GRSVU, DMYD.U, CLII.U, HMSY, ACHC, AXTA, MDB, ARVN, NREF, FEAC, BLI, LSF, CD, SAFM, WYNN, ALBO, BLMN, CONE, ATRA, RPD, ADNT, TCDA, GMDA, IDYA, LI, TWCTU, FGNA.U, EW, FHI, RGLD, KTOS, CRDF, YNDX, IBP, TWOU, RPAY, HPX.U, FTOCU, PRLD, DRQ, PCG, PG, URI, EHTH, MASI, TFII, QKL1, VC, FOXF, DNOW, ZSAN, FND, EQ, NET, SBE, VEL, PLRX, PROG, KCAC, ALNY, PWR, RCII, SWK, TRGP, VIAO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 900,000 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio.
- Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 7,433,698 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 400.56%
- Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) - 9,759,295 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 533,912 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 333,003 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Advantage Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.21 and $13.54, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 9,759,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $11.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 4,885,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2184.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 25,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 276,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SOC Telemed Inc (TLMD)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in SOC Telemed Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $8.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,065,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86. The stock is now traded at around $145.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 316,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 400.56%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 7,433,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 510.97%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $501.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 220,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 276.87%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 63,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 1274.28%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,978,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 627.01%. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $202.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 172,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 693.62%. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 495,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86.Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.64.Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.32.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP.U)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.46.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19.Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH.U)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.78.
