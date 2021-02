Walleye Trading LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, DuPont de Nemours Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Global Payments Inc

Plymouth, MN, based Investment company Walleye Trading LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, DuPont de Nemours Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Square Inc, Apple Inc, sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Global Payments Inc, Rosetta Stone Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walleye Trading LLC. As of 2020Q4, Walleye Trading LLC owns 4365 stocks with a total value of $22.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 9,188,800 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 5,104,800 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 665,013 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 286.52% Square Inc (SQ) - 941,700 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,055,000 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio.

Walleye Trading LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,019,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 202,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 160,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 708,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $341.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 93,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 286.52%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 665,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 515.07%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $304.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 515,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 448.90%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 395,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 132.19%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 917,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 54.57%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $91.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,112,959 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 316.23%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 287,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59.22 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $67.12.

Walleye Trading LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93.

Walleye Trading LLC sold out a holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. The sale prices were between $29.88 and $29.99, with an estimated average price of $29.94.

Walleye Trading LLC sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $75.83 and $97.3, with an estimated average price of $86.46.

Walleye Trading LLC sold out a holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.02 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $24.06.

Walleye Trading LLC sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $25.47.