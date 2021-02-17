Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Concho Resources Inc, 2U Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Boston Properties Inc, Urban Edge Properties

Investment company Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Concho Resources Inc, 2U Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, sells Danaher Corp, Boston Properties Inc, Urban Edge Properties, Meritage Homes Corp, QTS Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC owns 701 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



NIO Inc (NIO) - 1,213,300 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 50,000 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 48,535 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 300,000 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 130,000 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $796.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 48,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Concho Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $64.53, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC initiated holding in 2U Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.63 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 234,413 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 335,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $72.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 109,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 73,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 842.88%. The purchase prices were between $135.95 and $157.09, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $194.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 62,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 2615.88%. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 58,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc by 1539.87%. The purchase prices were between $26.54 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $29.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 210,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 580.45%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC added to a holding in UDR Inc by 504.10%. The purchase prices were between $29.6 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $36.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 152,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 2210.44%. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $78.62, with an estimated average price of $61.8. The stock is now traded at around $77.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 72,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $1465.03 and $1676.83, with an estimated average price of $1551.75.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.43.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Urban Edge Properties. The sale prices were between $9.22 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $12.03.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The sale prices were between $82.82 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $94.25.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $131.68 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $141.89.

Walleye Trading Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $124.27.