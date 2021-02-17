Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Boston, MA, based Investment company Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc owns 156 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DKNG, LMBS, MINT, GSY, VRP, EWY, QCOM, NVS, ACWX, FPE, PLAN, EV, INTC, PFF, CRM, GM, VOE, MKSI, MS, MU, NOBL, IDXX, TXN, UNH, MOO, BMY, LLY, KO,

DKNG, LMBS, MINT, GSY, VRP, EWY, QCOM, NVS, ACWX, FPE, PLAN, EV, INTC, PFF, CRM, GM, VOE, MKSI, MS, MU, NOBL, IDXX, TXN, UNH, MOO, BMY, LLY, KO, Added Positions: IVW, IWR, IWM, VOO, VT, IEMG, VTI, IWS, VEU, IAU, IEFA, VUG, TIP, IWB, VTIP, ESGE, VXF, GOOGL, ICLN, VYM, RSP, SCZ, V, VSS, CEF, AGG, AMZN, IYF, RMT, XLK, PFE, BRK.B, VTV, GSLC, JNJ, CUBA, ET, BIF, IEF, TFI, PAGP, PAA, ABT, VRTX, HYB,

IVW, IWR, IWM, VOO, VT, IEMG, VTI, IWS, VEU, IAU, IEFA, VUG, TIP, IWB, VTIP, ESGE, VXF, GOOGL, ICLN, VYM, RSP, SCZ, V, VSS, CEF, AGG, AMZN, IYF, RMT, XLK, PFE, BRK.B, VTV, GSLC, JNJ, CUBA, ET, BIF, IEF, TFI, PAGP, PAA, ABT, VRTX, HYB, Reduced Positions: QQQ, VWO, VEA, GDX, AAPL, GLD, MSFT, IVV, PYPL, TY, JEQ, XOP, NUO, VV, IJH, AMGN, VB, DGRW, SDY, IWV, SHY, EBAY, NUM, UNP, EFA, HD, BAC,

QQQ, VWO, VEA, GDX, AAPL, GLD, MSFT, IVV, PYPL, TY, JEQ, XOP, NUO, VV, IJH, AMGN, VB, DGRW, SDY, IWV, SHY, EBAY, NUM, UNP, EFA, HD, BAC, Sold Out: JETS, KBWB, GDXJ, MGNI, GILD, PHYS, CRNC, SHOP, BIIB, MELI, VEEV, XPER, ZNGA,

For the details of TWIN FOCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twin+focus+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 198,187 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 316,247 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.01% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 234,231 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.83% BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 839,299 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 82,727 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.4 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $73.71. The stock is now traded at around $93.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 267.85%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 123,597 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 286.91%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $74.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 75,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 156.01%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 32,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.17%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 27,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 176.77%. The purchase prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 35,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.46%. The purchase prices were between $80.56 and $96.96, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $104.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 35,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $38.18 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $44.49.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $47.34 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $53.43.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.89 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.85.