Serenity Capital LLC Buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group

February 17, 2021 | About: EDU +0.47% TAL -1.78%

Investment company Serenity Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Serenity Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, Serenity Capital LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $636 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Serenity Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/serenity+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Serenity Capital LLC
  1. TAL Education Group (TAL) - 3,221,772 shares, 36.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.59%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 820,061 shares, 30.00% of the total portfolio.
  3. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 981,569 shares, 28.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.79%
  4. Viomi Technology Co Ltd (VIOT) - 2,809,063 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio.
  5. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (BEDU) - 2,195,075 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio.
Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Serenity Capital LLC added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 71.79%. The purchase prices were between $151.78 and $185.81, with an estimated average price of $168.51. The stock is now traded at around $196.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.98%. The holding were 981,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Serenity Capital LLC added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 36.59%. The purchase prices were between $66.34 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $72.08. The stock is now traded at around $87.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.7%. The holding were 3,221,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.



