Weber Alan W Buys Arch Resources Inc, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, Sells PDL BioPharma Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Entercom Communications Corp

Armonk, NY, based Investment company Weber Alan W (Current Portfolio) buys Arch Resources Inc, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, RigNet Inc, Bluegreen Vacations Corp, sells PDL BioPharma Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Entercom Communications Corp, CONSOL Energy Inc, PHX Minerals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weber Alan W. As of 2020Q4, Weber Alan W owns 81 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



RadNet Inc (RDNT) - 3,321,721 shares, 19.40% of the total portfolio. Fluent Inc (FLNT) - 5,821,219 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Kraton Corp (KRA) - 904,087 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Dana Inc (DAN) - 1,253,493 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% XPEL Inc (XPEL) - 392,296 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio.

Weber Alan W initiated holding in Arch Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.05 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weber Alan W initiated holding in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.45 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $28.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 157,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weber Alan W initiated holding in RigNet Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.57 and $6.36, with an estimated average price of $4.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 140,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weber Alan W initiated holding in Bluegreen Vacations Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.86 and $7.94, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $7.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 56,729 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weber Alan W initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.63. The stock is now traded at around $18.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weber Alan W initiated holding in MISTRAS Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.72 and $7.83, with an estimated average price of $5.23. The stock is now traded at around $7.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weber Alan W added to a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc by 42.50%. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $17.92, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 944,754 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weber Alan W added to a holding in Veritiv Corp by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $21.17, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weber Alan W sold out a holding in PDL BioPharma Inc. The sale prices were between $2.15 and $2.71, with an estimated average price of $2.42.

Weber Alan W sold out a holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.06.

Weber Alan W sold out a holding in PHX Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.44 and $2.51, with an estimated average price of $1.82.