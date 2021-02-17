>
Sapience Investments, LLC Buys Cheesecake Factory Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Liberty Latin America, Sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Parsley Energy Inc, Capri Holdings

February 17, 2021 | About: FANG -0.22% LILA +2.93% KAR -3.8% EQT +1.13% AGO -0.91% ACC -0.53% CAKE +0.08% RBC +3.1% KRC -1.28% DNKN +0% PE +0% DGX -3.13%

Investment company Sapience Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cheesecake Factory Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Liberty Latin America, KAR Auction Services Inc, EQT Corp, sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Parsley Energy Inc, Capri Holdings, The Michaels Inc, Diebold Nixdorf Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sapience Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sapience Investments, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $719 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sapience Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sapience+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sapience Investments, LLC
  1. KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) - 1,104,037 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.72%
  2. Plantronics Inc (PLT) - 748,602 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.58%
  3. Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) - 1,775,440 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.22%
  4. Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 432,055 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.28%
  5. Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) - 246,510 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93%
New Purchase: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Sapience Investments, LLC initiated holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 288,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Sapience Investments, LLC initiated holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The purchase prices were between $93.54 and $123.49, with an estimated average price of $110.7. The stock is now traded at around $132.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Sapience Investments, LLC initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.46 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $56.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Sapience Investments, LLC added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 462.88%. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 242,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA)

Sapience Investments, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.81 and $12.55, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,073,223 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Sapience Investments, LLC added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,104,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: EQT Corp (EQT)

Sapience Investments, LLC added to a holding in EQT Corp by 60.73%. The purchase prices were between $12.46 and $16.16, with an estimated average price of $14.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 800,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)

Sapience Investments, LLC added to a holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd by 64.54%. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 260,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Sapience Investments, LLC added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $35.8 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 322,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Sapience Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Sapience Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $9.41 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $11.95.

Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Sapience Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $113.87 and $128.05, with an estimated average price of $122.05.

Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Sapience Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $25.49 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $27.76.



