Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC Buys Public Storage, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, Americold Realty Trust, Crown Castle International Corp

February 17, 2021 | About: PSA -0.82% HGV +1.4% MNR -1.44% CPT -0.13% COLD -0.34% CCI -1.52% INVH -0.26% RDFN +1.49% EPR +3.06%

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Public Storage, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Camden Property Trust, sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, Americold Realty Trust, Crown Castle International Corp, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Invitation Homes Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/land+%26+buildings+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC
  1. American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) - 1,276,896 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55%
  2. Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 1,388,327 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.81%
  3. Public Storage (PSA) - 185,632 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 1,058,559 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.34%
  5. SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 104,194 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.78%
New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $216.58 and $236.23, with an estimated average price of $229.28. The stock is now traded at around $229.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.4%. The holding were 185,632 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 417,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.85 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 689,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $87.8 and $101.81, with an estimated average price of $96.89. The stock is now traded at around $106.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 81,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.96.

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.12.

Sold Out: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $27.26 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $28.79.

Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $39.24 and $82.11, with an estimated average price of $53.45.

Sold Out: EPR Properties (EPR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $21.55 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $29.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC keeps buying

