Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Sells FTI Consulting Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: FE +2.21% FCN +0.5%

Investment company Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, sells FTI Consulting Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd owns 11 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/naya+capital+management+uk+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK LTD
  1. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 10,584,032 shares, 19.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,491,700 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 154,854 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  5. Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 2,630,279 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 2,312,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $97.01 and $114.75, with an estimated average price of $107.69.



