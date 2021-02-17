Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Sells FTI Consulting Inc

Investment company Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, sells FTI Consulting Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd owns 11 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FE,

FE, Added Positions: DELL, ASH,

DELL, ASH, Reduced Positions: ANTM, GOOG,

ANTM, GOOG, Sold Out: FCN,

Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 10,584,032 shares, 19.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,491,700 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,491,700 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 154,854 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 2,630,279 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%

Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 2,312,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $97.01 and $114.75, with an estimated average price of $107.69.