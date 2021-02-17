Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. Buys Old Republic International Corp, Citigroup Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells Facebook Inc, Executive Network Partnering Corp, Science Applications International Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Old Republic International Corp, Citigroup Inc, Morgan Stanley, CVS Health Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Executive Network Partnering Corp, Science Applications International Corp, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 2,407,000 shares, 18.39% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,280,000 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 5,251,015 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 15,001,170 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Old Republic International Corp (ORI) - 6,366,006 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 606.86%

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 1,425,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 1,183,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $70.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 785,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 25,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $24 and $25.47, with an estimated average price of $24.62. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,299,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,048,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 606.86%. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.61. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 6,366,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 130.91%. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,627,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 71.98%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $270.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 314,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 31.57%. The purchase prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $203.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 527,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 39.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $11.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,254,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Team Inc by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $5.36 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $8.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 594,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $25.05.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.2.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.02.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.32.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $20.86, with an estimated average price of $13.17.