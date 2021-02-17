Zacks Investment Management Buys Tyson Foods Inc, Celanese Corp, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Ventas Inc, Adobe Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Zacks Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Tyson Foods Inc, Celanese Corp, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Ventas Inc, Adobe Inc, Synopsys Inc, American States Water Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zacks Investment Management. As of 2020Q4, Zacks Investment Management owns 511 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 748,749 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 480,249 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 906,673 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 936,959 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 732,539 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.6%

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in AptarGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.34 and $136.89, with an estimated average price of $124.28. The stock is now traded at around $143.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 60,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $469.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,704 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.05 and $147.91, with an estimated average price of $133.22. The stock is now traded at around $146.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 39,831 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.98 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $22.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 310,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 80,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $130.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 18167.16%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.26. The stock is now traded at around $65.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 772,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 207.69%. The purchase prices were between $108.25 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $124.63. The stock is now traded at around $131.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 333,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2157.64%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $144.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 156,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 604.38%. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 497,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 442.31%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $500.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 42,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 1755.07%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $81.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 113,456 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $38.84 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $46.28.

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in American States Water Co. The sale prices were between $72.45 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.59.

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $150.68.

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in California Water Service Group. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $54.29, with an estimated average price of $49.33.

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $189.2 and $217.93, with an estimated average price of $204.59.

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.38.