Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc Buys iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Accel Entertainment Inc, Sells Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income , JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, New Mountain Finance Corp

Investment company Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Accel Entertainment Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income , JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, New Mountain Finance Corp, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc owns 226 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: REM, BSJL, ACEL, PTON, ZEN, XLU, GDX, PLYA, NEE, IQLT, SNOW, INTU, EFA, IVW, PID, SLQT, AGGY, IDV, IYZ, ICHR, XPO, LEAP.U, OMCL, MS, T, FMY, IMH,

REM, BSJL, ACEL, PTON, ZEN, XLU, GDX, PLYA, NEE, IQLT, SNOW, INTU, EFA, IVW, PID, SLQT, AGGY, IDV, IYZ, ICHR, XPO, LEAP.U, OMCL, MS, T, FMY, IMH, Added Positions: VOO, SCHX, SCHF, SPY, SCHA, BIV, QQQ, USMV, SCHM, CRM, SCHD, QUAL, DSI, SUSA, VCIT, PFF, DBO, XLK, PCG, PGF, IWP, AMZN, BKT, LDUR, ISTB, VNLA, DBX, SCHW, GOOG, PYPL, NMT, JPM, XLF, MSFT, PMO, TWLO, EIM, RNG, BABA, SHOP, SCHV, AGNC, CBOE, GOVT, GE, FXI, F,

VOO, SCHX, SCHF, SPY, SCHA, BIV, QQQ, USMV, SCHM, CRM, SCHD, QUAL, DSI, SUSA, VCIT, PFF, DBO, XLK, PCG, PGF, IWP, AMZN, BKT, LDUR, ISTB, VNLA, DBX, SCHW, GOOG, PYPL, NMT, JPM, XLF, MSFT, PMO, TWLO, EIM, RNG, BABA, SHOP, SCHV, AGNC, CBOE, GOVT, GE, FXI, F, Reduced Positions: NRK, VTI, JPST, ITM, FB, BSV, TOTL, TSLX, ZM, ARCC, VGK, IVV, BX, EPI, ERUS, HEFA, IEMG, SCHG, MBB, VWO, IAU, GLD, CRWD, TRTX, PAA, BND, IWO, WORK, SCHE, TENB, SHM, APO, BXMT,

NRK, VTI, JPST, ITM, FB, BSV, TOTL, TSLX, ZM, ARCC, VGK, IVV, BX, EPI, ERUS, HEFA, IEMG, SCHG, MBB, VWO, IAU, GLD, CRWD, TRTX, PAA, BND, IWO, WORK, SCHE, TENB, SHM, APO, BXMT, Sold Out: NMFC, KREF, MGM, TMHC, IYW, EEM, ITB, TIP, INTC, MUSA, ZSAN, LMRK, SGOL, SPXS, USL,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,653,776 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,034,316 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 354,120 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 219,279 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 2,065,834 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65%

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 951,542 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Accel Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 292,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $22.93 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $23.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 129,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $124.27. The stock is now traded at around $153.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 26.82%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 56,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $91.43 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $92.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 169,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 184.05%. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $138.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 82,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 76.12%. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 131,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $75.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,794 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $9.07 and $12.16, with an estimated average price of $10.75.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.69.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $21.6 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $25.49.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $56.24.