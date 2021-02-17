Moab Capital Partners LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Sells Air Transport Services Group Inc, Magellan Health Inc, Star Group LP

New York, NY, based Investment company Moab Capital Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, sells Air Transport Services Group Inc, Magellan Health Inc, Star Group LP, Immunomedics Inc, Viad Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moab Capital Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Moab Capital Partners LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: ATSG, MGLN, SGU, VVI, NTWK, RLH, MIC, NTP,
- Sold Out: IMMU, QGEN, LVGO, TAP, SATS,
For the details of Moab Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moab+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 89,015 shares, 24.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.78%
- Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) - 20,501 shares, 14.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 93.92%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 2,100 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio.
- Star Group LP (SGU) - 138,587 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.94%
- Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) - 183,508 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.67%
Moab Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $165.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
Moab Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Moab Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $46.09 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $50.29.Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
Moab Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Moab Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $41.36.Sold Out: EchoStar Corp (SATS)
Moab Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $19.94 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $23.91.
