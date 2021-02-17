Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Navistar International Corp, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, Sells Wright Medical Group NV, Tiffany, Immunomedics Inc

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Navistar International Corp, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, RealPage Inc, sells Wright Medical Group NV, Tiffany, Immunomedics Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Advanced Disposal Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd owns 344 stocks with a total value of $917 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NAV, EIGI, WDR, RP, VRTU, GLDM, AJRD, PS, SEDG, DQ, PTON, ELAN, IVZ, MET, JCI, ATUS, HHC, RCII, JHG, CVET, BYND, FE, GB, FROG, ACIW, BKI, WY, XLNX, TDG, MLCO, BX, ANSS, APTV, PANW, IQV, HLT, SPB, TTD, SNAP, ROKU, SNOW, ALGN, MAA, KLAC, INFO, MAR, MRVL, MCK, MTCH, HPQ, WELL, MCHP, PEAK, FCX, CPRT, RSG, CSGP, ROST, PINS, MNST, CX, MRNA, NOVA, CARR, CTAS, TT, OKTA, SPG, APH, SRE, CPT, RMD, PH, DFS, PCG, FTNT, ORLY, FRTA, BK, ENPH, MTD, RNG, ABC, RUN, LH,

NAV, EIGI, WDR, RP, VRTU, GLDM, AJRD, PS, SEDG, DQ, PTON, ELAN, IVZ, MET, JCI, ATUS, HHC, RCII, JHG, CVET, BYND, FE, GB, FROG, ACIW, BKI, WY, XLNX, TDG, MLCO, BX, ANSS, APTV, PANW, IQV, HLT, SPB, TTD, SNAP, ROKU, SNOW, ALGN, MAA, KLAC, INFO, MAR, MRVL, MCK, MTCH, HPQ, WELL, MCHP, PEAK, FCX, CPRT, RSG, CSGP, ROST, PINS, MNST, CX, MRNA, NOVA, CARR, CTAS, TT, OKTA, SPG, APH, SRE, CPT, RMD, PH, DFS, PCG, FTNT, ORLY, FRTA, BK, ENPH, MTD, RNG, ABC, RUN, LH, Added Positions: VAR, CLGX, DPZ, ZM, SQ, SCHW, JNJ, MSFT, TSLA, AAPL, PFE, GPN, ATVI, KO, MRK, PG, PLD, AMT, BRK.B, BMY, CCI, DHR, JPM, MCO, NEOG, NFLX, PPL, REGN, TSCO, ZTS, T, ABT, AMD, ARE, AMAT, ADP, BHC, BSX, FIS, CSCO, CLX, CMCSA, DE, LLY, EQIX, NEE, FDX, FISV, GIS, HD, HON, HRL, IDXX, ITW, INTC, IONS, KR, LRCX, LOW, MMC, MS, PEP, BKNG, PSA, TXN, TMO, UPS, VZ, WMT, CVLT, ABBV, TDOC, PYPL, CHWY, APD, MO, AXP, AMGN, AON, ADSK, TFC, BAX, BDX, BIIB, CSX, CAT, CNC, CME, CI, C, CTXS, CTSH, CL, CAG, ED, DXCM, DLR, DD, EA, F, GE, GILD, GS, HAL, HUM, IBM, ILMN, ICE, IP, ISRG, SJM, KMB, MCD, MU, NDAQ, NOC, PNC, PGR, QCOM, O, SBAC, SLB, SHW, SNPS, SYY, TGT, INVA, UNP, RTX, VRTX, WEC, CMG, TMUS, LULU, MELI, PM, DG, CHTR, IRWD, NXPI, GM, HCA, XYL, TWTR, QSR, BOX, EVH, GCP, TWLO, DOCU, PLAN, DOW, UBER, CTVA, AMCR,

VAR, CLGX, DPZ, ZM, SQ, SCHW, JNJ, MSFT, TSLA, AAPL, PFE, GPN, ATVI, KO, MRK, PG, PLD, AMT, BRK.B, BMY, CCI, DHR, JPM, MCO, NEOG, NFLX, PPL, REGN, TSCO, ZTS, T, ABT, AMD, ARE, AMAT, ADP, BHC, BSX, FIS, CSCO, CLX, CMCSA, DE, LLY, EQIX, NEE, FDX, FISV, GIS, HD, HON, HRL, IDXX, ITW, INTC, IONS, KR, LRCX, LOW, MMC, MS, PEP, BKNG, PSA, TXN, TMO, UPS, VZ, WMT, CVLT, ABBV, TDOC, PYPL, CHWY, APD, MO, AXP, AMGN, AON, ADSK, TFC, BAX, BDX, BIIB, CSX, CAT, CNC, CME, CI, C, CTXS, CTSH, CL, CAG, ED, DXCM, DLR, DD, EA, F, GE, GILD, GS, HAL, HUM, IBM, ILMN, ICE, IP, ISRG, SJM, KMB, MCD, MU, NDAQ, NOC, PNC, PGR, QCOM, O, SBAC, SLB, SHW, SNPS, SYY, TGT, INVA, UNP, RTX, VRTX, WEC, CMG, TMUS, LULU, MELI, PM, DG, CHTR, IRWD, NXPI, GM, HCA, XYL, TWTR, QSR, BOX, EVH, GCP, TWLO, DOCU, PLAN, DOW, UBER, CTVA, AMCR, Reduced Positions: FLT, AMZN, NKE, UNH, EL, ADBE, SPGI, FB, CRM, MSCI, LMT, BA, SYK, FRC, TJX, HDB, MDT, STKL, STZ, BFAM, LHX, MSI, MDLZ, CRWD, V, NEM, BLUE, GOOG, TCOM, A, GOOGL, HSY, NSC, ALXN, PPG, TSM, DIS, CDNS, GDOT, WBA, WFC, EBAY, COF, ACAD, BMRN, ADI, NOW, MMSI, TRN, DUK, EMR, HAIN, SBNY, MD, INTU, USB, FRPT, TRUP, VEEV, OLN, AEP, WDAY, LIN, BLL, ROP, SLM, SBUX, BR, ECL, ANTM, WEN,

FLT, AMZN, NKE, UNH, EL, ADBE, SPGI, FB, CRM, MSCI, LMT, BA, SYK, FRC, TJX, HDB, MDT, STKL, STZ, BFAM, LHX, MSI, MDLZ, CRWD, V, NEM, BLUE, GOOG, TCOM, A, GOOGL, HSY, NSC, ALXN, PPG, TSM, DIS, CDNS, GDOT, WBA, WFC, EBAY, COF, ACAD, BMRN, ADI, NOW, MMSI, TRN, DUK, EMR, HAIN, SBNY, MD, INTU, USB, FRPT, TRUP, VEEV, OLN, AEP, WDAY, LIN, BLL, ROP, SLM, SBUX, BR, ECL, ANTM, WEN, Sold Out: WMGI, TIF, IMMU, ADSW, CBOE, HFC, CF, ADM, CMI, EXP, KSU, MOBL, WAB, COUP, USFD, TECK, AAWW, KNX, DTE, SBLK, BLMN, APA, FINV,

For the details of TOKIO MARINE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tokio+marine+asset+management+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,208 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 62,900 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 88,535 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74% Facebook Inc (FB) - 105,807 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Visa Inc (V) - 125,945 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Navistar International Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $44.83, with an estimated average price of $43.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 254,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $8.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 1,153,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.05 and $25.59, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 383,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 75,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Virtusa Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.25 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $50.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 84,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 174,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 78.83%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.42. The stock is now traded at around $176.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 115,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in CoreLogic Inc by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97. The stock is now traded at around $88.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 121,711 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 33.29%. The purchase prices were between $376.03 and $433.78, with an estimated average price of $392.49. The stock is now traded at around $377.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,784 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 146.83%. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $444.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Square Inc by 88.07%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 176.44%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The sale prices were between $30.24 and $30.3, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $78.47 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $87.51.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $17.23 and $28.55, with an estimated average price of $22.71.