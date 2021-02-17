Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Duke Energy Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells Xcel Energy Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Duke Energy Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, PG&E Corp, sells Xcel Energy Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Williams Inc, American Water Works Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owns 420 stocks with a total value of $22.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AEL, DUK, HIW, EQR, SLG, OGE, OGS, DCP, FISV, SHYG, XLNX, ABNB, BAC, GPN, TGT, DASH, EHC, INFO, KEY, LAZ, WORK, BRP, VNT, CNXC, SHC, AI, ALXN, OPCH, BMRN, BG, TPR, GS, GOOGL, ILMN, MET, VTRS, PZZA, RJF, RS, SON, TRV, TFX, TKR, RTX, VFC, WBA, PRG, DFS, ULTA, RP, CPRI, RH, IQV, SE, ASO, LESL, AAN, AMLP, KRE, LQD, ALGN, BHC, BCO, CF, CNC, DHR, DAR, EV, FFG, FLS, FCX, TGNA, GE, GLNG, HOG, MAC, MIC, MGA, MU, MOH, NYCB, JWN, NSC, ORLY, ON, ODFL, OMCL, OMC, PTC, RL, PWR, RNR, RCII, RBA, ROK, RCL, UNP, X, UNM, WRB, WWD, SUZ, DAN, TREE, CVE, VC, REGI, BLMN, CSTM, ARMK, BOOT, PFGC, HWM, EEX, BHF, NIO, YMAB, LYFT, RVLV, MDLA, SBE, IPV, ACCD, BEKE, AVO, FMAC.U, IPOD.U, IPOF.U, IPOE.U, SPNV.U, ALGM, LU, RIDE, FSR, RTP, HAACU, MP, OZON, TPGY, ABCL, WISH, MRACU, XRT, AGCO, AEO, ATRC, BLFS, INGR, CCK, DVN, EXP, F, IDXX, IP, IONS, MFC, MLM, MYGN, NCR, OSK, OMI, PPC, PXD, PRA, PSA, WM, SQM, SATS, XYL, APTV, ALSN, NRZ, NSTG, PINC, SABR, SNR, UNIT, CURO, AHCO, REZI, REAL, SDC, NPA, FSRV, OSH, FIII, CERE, SPFR.U, EMLP, IWM,
- Added Positions: BPY, KMI, SPG, PCG, MPLX, PLD, OUT, FE, AMH, EPRT, ETRN, CONE, NS, SUI, ETR, TCP, ENB, PEB, PSXP, NNN, VTR, ACM, AY, PAA, NI, ITRI, MKL, LBRDK, AMZN, PBA, HST, VRT, BE, ZI, DISCK, RUN, AZRE, CWEN.A, VAR, NOVA, ENPH, NEP, AFG, CLGX, AMT, CAT, WELL, USB, CNX, EMR, EQT, FITB, COF, SEDG, HIG, HCA, NTRA, GM, HUM, LH, LEN, AON, FTS, WLTW, ELAN, AFL, GL, CSX, ARNA, RA, ACGL, CMA, ADBE, COP, NWSA, RHP, WDAY, FB, TROX, KRG, STWD, CXO, FSLR, GTLS, ZBH, WST, QGEN, XPO, SPWR,
- Reduced Positions: BEPC, EAF, XEL, NEE, WMB, AWK, TRP, CUBE, SBAC, WES, CMS, AEP, ET, CUZ, BWA, CPT, ESS, AXTA, PPD, AEE, ST, RTLR, TMUS, CI, CLH, EPD, JCI, REG, WFC, NXPI, TRGP, REXR, CZR, SPCE, VICI, AVTR, XPEV, EGHT, BK, DLTR, DD, ITT, LOW, MDT, MSFT, MAA, MS, BABA, BKI, ATUS, AZEK, ABT, BP, BAX, BRKR, CNQ, FIS, CSGP, CMCSA, DE, EXAS, HSIC, KSU, KNX, MMP, PLUG, LIN, CRM, SRE, SYY, TJX, TMO, UAA, MELI, FLT, VOYA, CFG, BLD, PYPL, MSGS, FCPT, AM, GFL, ONEM, FOUR, LI, PTVE, AES, APD, APA, BLDP, CP, CAH, SCHW, XEC, D, EXPE, LNC, MCK, PH, PDCE, PGR, SU, SKT, TXT, TOT, CLR, WPX, NWHM, QSR, NVTA, NBLX, TPIC, COUP, HESM, PLYM, CNNE, EQH, TWST, CTVA, PSNL, TIG, RXT,
- Sold Out: DLR, EGP, HPP, APLE, MGP, DOC, DEI, CQP, KRC, WPC, ENLC, CE, MCD, CTLT, CHWY, CD, ADP, TFC, SEE, WSM, V, TFII, RPAY, NET, U, CRSR, AME, COST, DPZ, EMN, JPM, PCAR, ROST, SBUX, STT, TIF, EVR, OC, DG, NOW, HDS, WING, USFD, GOOS, FND, DT, JAMF, JAMF, VSTA, AMWL, GDRX, CB, AAP, AXP, AJG, AIZ, CBRL, CRL, CNO, COO, CMI, DVA, DOV, FDX, HOLX, IMMU, JACK, NAV, NUVA, PENN, PKI, QDEL, ROP, SWK, EQNR, TCO, UPS, ANTM, WERN, PRI, LYB, VNET, MC, MIK, PRAH, FRTA, ADNT, CARG, BJ, SPAQ, LEVI, DOW, ADPT, CARR, CCXX, SUMO, SNOW, STEP, BSY, IVZ, AVY, COG, CCL, CRI, CUB, DRI, HUN, ITW, J, KMT, LKQ, MGM, SPGI, NBL, ES, SHO, KMPR, EQCPD.PFD, CDNA, LEA, MOS, DNKN, PNR, NCLH, UPLD, EVH, QTSPB.PFD, GMHI, VTRU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
- Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 59,813,835 shares, 15.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.47%
- Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) - 68,749,416 shares, 13.33% of the total portfolio.
- Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) - 118,572,736 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.28%
- GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) - 147,742,570 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.3%
- Norbord Inc (OSB) - 34,787,535 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $23.23 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $27.51. The stock is now traded at around $29.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 9,106,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.54. The stock is now traded at around $88.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,536,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $40.74, with an estimated average price of $36.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,018,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Equity Residential (EQR)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,102,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $65.76, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $62.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 869,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $32.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,466,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 201.47%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 13,240,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 154.62%. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.52. The stock is now traded at around $109.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,233,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 52.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,256,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in MPLX LP by 55.47%. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $19.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,643,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,259,441 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 4566.27%. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $17.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,645,777 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.94.Sold Out: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $19.26 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $23.58.Sold Out: EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in EastGroup Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $132.55 and $147.65, with an estimated average price of $138.34.Sold Out: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $11.89.Sold Out: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $26.4 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $29.83.Sold Out: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $17.9.
