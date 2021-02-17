>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd Buys JFrog, Sells Epizyme Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: FROG +5.21% EPZM -0.28%

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys JFrog, sells Epizyme Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd owns 1 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOKIO MARINE & NICHIDO FIRE INSURANCE CO., LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tokio+marine+%26+nichido+fire+insurance+co.%2C+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOKIO MARINE & NICHIDO FIRE INSURANCE CO., LTD
  1. JFrog Ltd (FROG) - 5,436 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Epizyme Inc (EPZM) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.6 and $85.25, with an estimated average price of $69.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 5,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Epizyme Inc (EPZM)

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd sold out a holding in Epizyme Inc. The sale prices were between $10.34 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $12.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of TOKIO MARINE & NICHIDO FIRE INSURANCE CO., LTD. Also check out:

1. TOKIO MARINE & NICHIDO FIRE INSURANCE CO., LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. TOKIO MARINE & NICHIDO FIRE INSURANCE CO., LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TOKIO MARINE & NICHIDO FIRE INSURANCE CO., LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TOKIO MARINE & NICHIDO FIRE INSURANCE CO., LTD keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)