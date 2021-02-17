Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd Buys JFrog, Sells Epizyme Inc

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys JFrog, sells Epizyme Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd owns 1 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



JFrog Ltd (FROG) - 5,436 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Epizyme Inc (EPZM) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.6 and $85.25, with an estimated average price of $69.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 5,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd sold out a holding in Epizyme Inc. The sale prices were between $10.34 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $12.35.