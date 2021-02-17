Macquarie Group Ltd Buys Discover Financial Services, Viatris Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Sydney, Nsw 2000, C3, based Investment company Macquarie Group Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Discover Financial Services, Viatris Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Lyft Inc, Performance Food Group Co, sells Pfizer Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Macquarie Group Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Macquarie Group Ltd owns 2288 stocks with a total value of $68.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ABNB, PRG, CNXC, DB, NIU, TX, LMND, FUSE, AAN, ATEC, RLAY, SIBN, RPRX, NKLA, VRM, ZI, NET, NOVA, PSNL, FVRR, RTLR, QFIN, PACK, MEG, WPF, RKT, OSH, GSAH, MPLN, LU, AIV, YMTX, GLD, IWM, MINT, MUB, SPY, SAP, H, WKHS, TRIL, INBK, CIXX, SMFG, OPRX, TUP, QNST, MOD, FCEL, CCMP, CLDX, ARCB, ABEO, AXTI, BE, CALX, CHEF, GRP.U, SPWH, VNOM, TMX, MIK, OCUL, BSM, SIOX, MCRB, LOB, FLGT, ATSG, SURF,
- Added Positions: DFS, VTRS, HON, LYFT, PFGC, VIAC, PLNT, VEEV, LIN, DDOG, WSC, FOLD, SUM, OMCL, INTC, NOC, BFAM, ANET, OLLI, EAT, EPAM, COUP, CHWY, NARI, LZB, SNV, ALGT, GLUU, ADNT, ATRC, MRVL, MSI, TCBI, PACB, ETSY, BAND, EFA, DENN, DLB, EW, JACK, AVNT, PCRX, WIX, TNDM, PGNY, ALE, ASML, SRPT, WTRG, ARW, SAM, CERN, CIEN, CSCO, EQR, FMC, PACW, GPN, HELE, HIBB, IIVI, LSCC, LGND, MPW, MU, NXST, SLGN, SIMO, SNE, TMO, ACIW, WCC, DAN, CFX, ABBV, SYNH, AXTA, LBRDK, NSA, CRSP, IRTC, OKTA, SPOT, AVLR, SWAV, CHNG, ALGN, AMT, ASH, ATO, AZO, B, CBRL, CMS, PLCE, TPR, COLB, CNX, DLR, DRE, EFSC, ERIC, EEFT, FAST, FRME, TGNA, RHP, ITGR, HAIN, HALO, IART, IP, JCOM, KAMN, KRG, LAD, MIC, NTAP, NUVA, NUE, ASGN, PPBI, PTEN, PDCE, PNFP, PSA, XPO, SBNY, SJI, TDY, TRN, CUBE, UNF, UNH, MTN, VRNT, WMT, WWW, BGCP, GTLS, DEI, TAK, CCXI, STWD, TRNO, DQ, GNMK, AMRC, BWXT, GM, HHC, SUPN, AMBA, CONE, NCLH, TMHC, PTCT, GLPI, NMIH, MBUU, VRNS, GLOB, HQY, CZR, UE, SHAK, BPMC, TWNK, TEAM, SITE, MDB, SE, CDLX, BV, BJ, TBIO, SONO, PLAN, FOXA, DOW, ZM, TMDX, AVTR, GO, SPT, IWD, VONG, JOBS, AOS, AIR, AGCO, AZZ, VCEL, ATVI, ADC, APD, ALK, ARE, IRCP, MO, HES, ACC, AEP, ABCB, AME, IVZ, ANSS, ARCH, ARNA, ARWR, AJG, AVB, ACLS, CIB, OZK, GOLD, BBBY, BRK.B, BXP, BSX, BYD, BKE, CF, CNA, COG, CWT, CNQ, CSL, CCL, CRL, SCHW, CHKP, CAKE, CTAS, CLX, CL, NNN, CNMD, CNO, CLB, INGR, OFC, BAP, CACC, CS, CREE, CCK, CYTK, DTE, DAR, DVA, SITC, DVN, DXCM, DRH, D, EOG, EV, ECL, EA, ENTG, ETR, EQT, ESS, EXPD, FLIR, FICO, FDX, FRT, FOE, FHN, FE, ORAN, BEN, FSP, GRMN, GPC, GTY, ROCK, GILD, GTN, HRB, HAL, HE, PEAK, HL, HPQ, HFC, SVC, HST, HUM, HBAN, IBM, IBN, IEX, IDXX, IFF, CSR, IRM, IONS, SJM, JKHY, JW.A, JNPR, KR, LTC, LH, LKFN, LAMR, LVS, LFUS, LPSN, MGM, MAC, MKL, MKTX, MAS, MXIM, MKC, SPGI, MET, MAA, MBT, MHK, MOH, MNRO, MOG.A, MS, NDAQ, NHI, NTGR, NYCB, NWL, NI, ES, NWN, NUS, OSIS, OXY, ODP, OLN, OHI, OKE, OSTK, PCG, PPL, PSB, PATK, PAYX, PEGA, PENN, PRFT, PPC, PNW, PXD, PFG, PRU, QDEL, O, REG, REGN, RSG, RIO, ROL, ROP, RCL, RGLD, SEIC, SJW, SAFM, SASR, SLB, STX, SEE, SNBR, DHC, SLAB, SLP, SNA, SAH, EQNR, STLD, STC, SPWR, SHO, SYKE, TROW, TTWO, SKT, TGT, AXON, TEO, TFX, TS, TKR, TSCO, UCTT, AUB, OLED, VLO, VTR, VRTX, VNO, WPC, GWW, WCN, WMK, WFC, WST, EVRG, WLK, INT, WYNN, XRX, YPF, SPB, EBAY, POR, VG, WU, PRIM, EBS, KBR, TMUS, DAL, LULU, AWK, ULTA, LRN, SATS, ROIC, KW, PM, HI, IRDM, KDP, AGNC, HCI, LOPE, FF, WFCPL.PFD, CDNA, BSBR, VRSK, DG, KAR, RCM, FAF, GDOT, NXPI, NOAH, LPLA, FRC, EXPI, APO, RLJ, NMFC, HZNP, HMST, VER, FBHS, CUBI, RPAI, SPLK, PSX, HTA, PANW, CHUY, PLAY, SSTK, WDAY, ZTS, APAM, HASI, AHH, NRZ, PFSI, NWS, REXR, SFM, FATE, XLRN, PINC, ESRT, TWTR, OMF, CXP, BRX, CHGG, ATHM, IBP, TWOU, SFBS, TBPH, CTRE, LNTH, BSIG, NVRO, PRAH, PGRE, STOR, MOMO, NEWR, QSR, DEA, XHR, GDDY, KRNT, VIRT, EVA, CHCT, BZUN, BKI, APLE, WING, ENR, TDOC, KHC, AXSM, AGR, NGVT, TCMD, FTV, KNSL, ELF, VVV, ZTO, GOLF, IIPR, PK, INVH, CLDR, IR, APPN, AFIN, JBGS, ZLAB, SPCE, EYE, QTRX, DNLI, NMRK, AVYA, ILPT, VCTR, ZS, CHX, TRTN, HUYA, EPRT, ALLK, PDD, NIO, ELAN, ARVN, GH, KOD, LTHM, REZI, AXNX, PAE, MRNA, TME, ATCX, SILK, PLMR, TPTX, NXTC, FSLY, CTVA, GSX, MDLA, SDC, CRNC, BILL, BDTX, ONEM, SDGR, OTIS, LEGN, IAC, BEKE, SNOW, DEN, EWT, IEFA, IGF, IWO, USRT, VEA, VNQ, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: PFE, MMC, BK, DIS, IQV, TFC, CAT, DKNG, AIG, AVGO, ADM, CTSH, DD, NBIX, ABT, ORCL, DLTR, LGIH, SMPL, ROKU, VZ, CMCSA, EIX, LOW, PNM, GIS, MDLZ, CTLT, CVS, CI, MSFT, RTX, NVCR, TTD, ALL, ADSK, CAG, KMB, POOL, TER, ABB, AIRC, AAPL, BDC, BLKB, EXAS, JNJ, MRK, AKAM, AMZN, AEL, BLL, BMY, CNC, CHL, COP, DUK, GOOGL, MTCH, MCO, PNC, SAIA, TSM, KKR, NOW, RARE, PAYC, FHB, ADBE, AXP, BWA, BRKS, CHRW, CAH, CME, CLF, KOF, FUL, LPX, NKE, ON, QCOM, SMG, SMTC, SNPS, MA, V, TREE, MYRG, NVTA, CABO, BLD, NTRA, PYPL, TWLO, SFIX, ABM, T, ABMD, RAMP, ALB, LNT, DOX, AIZ, AVA, BOKF, BP, BCPC, SAN, BBY, BA, BDN, CACI, CPT, CRI, LNG, CVX, CRUS, COHR, CMCO, CMA, CW, DHI, DRI, E, EXP, EWBC, EGP, RE, NEE, FSS, GSK, EQC, HIW, HUBB, ITT, IDA, ILMN, ISRG, JJSF, JPM, VIAV, KRC, KNX, KNL, LHCG, SR, LYG, MTG, MSM, MMSI, MPWR, NCR, NVDA, NP, NFLX, NEM, NDSN, NWE, ARGO, PKI, PWR, RGEN, WRK, SBAC, SSB, SINA, CRM, SNY, SIGI, SPG, SBUX, STE, SNX, SYY, TCF, TJX, TEN, TEVA, TXN, TYL, UNP, UDR, UPS, VFC, WSFS, WAFD, WM, WTM, WSM, WEC, CROX, RDS.B, HBI, CXO, G, MRTX, ADUS, CHTR, MXL, HPP, TSLA, TVTX, IPHI, HII, STAG, DOOR, FB, BLMN, PNR, DOC, AGIO, AMH, FOXF, BMCH, QTS, QTWO, MC, ARES, JD, PE, BABA, AVNS, SEDG, HLI, SQ, EVBG, LW, HLNE, SWCH, COLD, DOCU, FTCH, ESTC, YETI, DELL, UBER, CRWD, IAA, NVST, EFG, IWF, MGK, FLWS, MMM, CB, AES, AMN, ACN, AAP, AMD, AMG, AFL, A, ALXN, Y, MDRX, ALNY, AMED, UHAL, AMX, ECOL, AFG, AMP, ABC, APH, NLY, AON, AMAT, ACGL, AZN, ATNI, ALV, ADP, AVY, AVT, BLDP, BAC, BIO, BMRN, BLK, BCO, BTI, BKD, BRO, BF.B, BC, BG, CBRE, CEO, CSGS, CSX, CDNS, ELY, CPB, COF, KMX, CASY, CE, CX, CAR, FIS, CERS, SNP, CHD, XEC, CINF, C, CTXS, CLH, CSGP, KO, CCEP, CNS, COLM, CMC, CBD, VALE, CCU, BVN, CMP, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, COST, CRESY, CCI, TCOM, CMI, XRAY, DHR, DECK, DE, DIOD, DPZ, DOV, DY, EMN, DISH, EGO, LLY, EME, EMR, EPD, EPR, EFX, ELS, ERIE, EL, EXC, EXPE, EXR, XOM, FFIV, FCN, FDS, M, FNF, FITB, FBNC, FCFS, FCNCA, FFBC, FR, FVE, F, FORM, FCX, GE, BPYU, GNTX, GS, GGG, GPK, TV, HDB, HWC, MNST, LHX, HIG, HAS, WELL, HR, EHC, HEI, HP, HSIC, HSY, HRC, HOLX, HD, HMC, HUN, INFO, ITW, INFY, TT, ICE, INTU, JBHT, J, JCI, JOUT, JLL, KLAC, KSU, KMT, KEY, KIM, KRO, LPL, LKQ, LRCX, LCI, LEN, LII, LBTYA, LNC, LGF.B, LYV, LMT, MTB, MDU, MKSI, MANT, MAN, MRO, MAR, MLM, MCD, MCK, MDT, CASH, MTD, MCHP, MIDD, TAP, NBTB, NRG, NVR, NTES, NYT, NTRS, NVS, NVAX, NVO, NUAN, ORLY, OGE, ODFL, OMC, PCAR, PPG, PKG, PZZA, PTC, PH, PBCT, PBR, PVH, PLT, PLUG, PII, RL, NTR, BKNG, PG, PRGS, PGR, PEG, DGX, RPM, RPT, RJF, RBC, RF, RNR, RMD, RHI, ROK, ROST, ONTO, SLM, SPXC, SIVB, SRE, SCI, SHW, SIG, SIRI, SKY, SWKS, SOHU, SO, SCCO, LUV, LSI, SPPI, TRV, SWK, STT, SHOO, STRA, SUI, NLOK, SYNA, TIMB, TTM, TECH, VIV, TPX, TNC, TEX, TTEK, TXT, TIF, TOL, GL, TOT, TRMB, TSN, USPH, UGI, USB, UCBI, URI, X, VAR, VRSN, VSH, VMC, WTI, WRB, WPP, WNC, WAB, WBA, WRE, WTS, WRI, ANTM, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WLTW, KTOS, WWD, WOR, WEX, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, HEI.A, HEES, CMG, L, VNDA, CSII, PGTI, KALU, EVR, EDU, ICFI, LDOS, LBTYK, FSLR, SPR, AER, MLCO, BR, ACM, PODD, JAZZ, BX, TEL, VMW, MELI, MSCI, BACPL.PFD, HBM, IGT, CYRX, DISCK, RGA, PBR.A, GLPG, BUD, IOVA, FTNT, CLNY, LEA, PEB, IRWD, PDM, ST, FIBK, SSNC, CBOE, LYB, RP, TAL, SBRA, BAH, TRGP, FLT, NLSN, VC, HCA, CSOD, ARCO, VNET, YNDX, MOS, MPC, ZG, XYL, ACHC, APTV, ZNGA, GWRE, ALSN, MTSI, RCEL, ENPH, GLOG, CG, FIVE, BERY, ICPT, ALEX, YY, ICLR, VOYA, BLUE, NSTG, CDW, NWSA, SAIC, RNG, ESI, ESNT, STAY, ALLE, ARMK, HLT, ALLY, FLXN, GOOG, BRG, OUT, FIVN, SABR, FWONK, SYF, OSG, CFG, CYBR, HUBS, GWB, KEYS, BOOT, LBRDA, FRPT, TBK, QRVO, NXRT, GNL, EVH, TRU, ALRM, LITE, GBT, Z, FLOW, RACE, FCPT, BGNE, HCM, MGP, LSXMA, LSXMK, USFD, RETA, HRI, TPIC, TLND, TRHC, NTNX, YUMC, BL, GDS, ATH, HWM, JELD, SNAP, VRRM, SNDR, FND, CVNA, ZYME, WOW, JHG, ATNX, ATUS, SAFE, BKR, PETQ, RDFN, VICI, SAIL, ADT, GTES, BILI, ZUO, CDAY, GSHD, INSP, EQH, EVOP, WH, VNE, FOCS, ACA, TWST, FOX, DSSI, TW, PD, PINS, WTRU, PSN, PSTL, WORK, AMCR, ADPT, IMVT, PHR, DT, PTON, BRP, PINE, CARR, KC, FOUR, AZEK, LPRO, XPEV, VNT, AIA, EEM, KSA, RSX,
- Sold Out: MYOK, WMGI, LLNW, IMMU, HDS, GLIBA, DNKN, EPPC.PFD, MFC, RDY, QTSPB.PFD, NOMD, BPY, CORR, VRS, VEDL, AVAL, VSLR, CDK, CRBP, RUN, AIMT, PTI, EC, MYOV, BEST, DLPH, EVER, LVGO, CCXX, BEPC, AOUT, AMWL, PLTR, ATHA, GDRX, IYR, PLAB, BSTC, CBLAQ, CATO, LUMN, SID, LOGI, LORL, NICE, NOV, NBL, NOK, PDLI, PKE, NPTN, SLG, TCO, TEF, TPL, UAL, USM, WIT, BMA, NCMI, AGI, GTT, AMTD,
For the details of Macquarie Group Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/macquarie+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Macquarie Group Ltd
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 10,854,183 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 4,650,389 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.37%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 15,211,476 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 5,017,393 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 21,370,411 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
Macquarie Group Ltd initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.64. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,032,919 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Macquarie Group Ltd initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 359,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
Macquarie Group Ltd initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 467,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
Macquarie Group Ltd initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $11.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,875,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Niu Technologies (NIU)
Macquarie Group Ltd initiated holding in Niu Technologies. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $29.12. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 612,981 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ternium SA (TX)
Macquarie Group Ltd initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $29.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 414,888 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Macquarie Group Ltd added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 19614.85%. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $74.85. The stock is now traded at around $95.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 8,255,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Macquarie Group Ltd added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 3295.86%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 38,410,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Macquarie Group Ltd added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 837.89%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,513,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Macquarie Group Ltd added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 1107.04%. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,856,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Macquarie Group Ltd added to a holding in Performance Food Group Co by 271.25%. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $42.24. The stock is now traded at around $51.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,378,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Macquarie Group Ltd added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 931.06%. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,099,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: MyoKardia Inc (MYOK)
Macquarie Group Ltd sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.Sold Out: Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI)
Macquarie Group Ltd sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
Macquarie Group Ltd sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)
Macquarie Group Ltd sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)
Macquarie Group Ltd sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.Sold Out: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)
Macquarie Group Ltd sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $3.53 and $6.68, with an estimated average price of $4.55.
