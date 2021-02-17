Palestra Capital Management LLC Buys Las Vegas Sands Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells CarMax Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Global Payments Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Palestra Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Las Vegas Sands Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, CIT Group Inc, Target Corp, sells CarMax Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Global Payments Inc, Entegris Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palestra Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Palestra Capital Management LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 191,807 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.54% Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 8,761,722 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.77% DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 9,692,605 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.39% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 2,173,543 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,360,672 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%

Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 3,239,329 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86. The stock is now traded at around $160.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 1,128,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $91.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,668,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CIT Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $38.93, with an estimated average price of $31.76. The stock is now traded at around $45.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 3,627,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $190.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 716,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $9.29. The stock is now traded at around $11.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 8,897,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palestra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 207.58%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 1,028,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palestra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 192.12%. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 3,900,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palestra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 32.76%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64. The stock is now traded at around $133.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 2,173,543 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palestra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 191,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palestra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 29.12%. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 8,831,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palestra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 5,239,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6.

Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $74.72 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $87.54.

Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04.

Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49.

Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $13.11 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $17.21.