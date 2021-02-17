Redwood Investment Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Coca-Cola Co, NRG Energy Inc, Morgan Stanley

Investment company Redwood Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, ACI Worldwide Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, NRG Energy Inc, Morgan Stanley, H&R Block Inc, Mettler-Toledo International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Redwood Investment Management, LLC owns 237 stocks with a total value of $401 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AAPL, VOO, VEA, ACIW, JHG, OXY, IVZ, AMAT, BLK, MXIM, GMED, BRKR, GNTX, CI, ILMN, QRVO, GPC, GWRE, HII, VOYA, MSCI, STT, FICO, ICE, GD, NSC, PRU, LB, GOOG, ECL, KMPR, K, BIO, HUBB, FCN, AMGN, BAH, CACC, DG, LII, REGN, PHM, LMT, TOL, CSTM, PLTR, AMBC,
- Added Positions: SPYG, IJR, VB, VSS, SCHC, SO, HBI, WU, MRK, ADBE, BRK.B, LKQ, FE, IRM, MO, GILD, SPTS, KHC, PM, VLO, AMCR, XOM, KMI, PPL, CAH, LEG, WBA, DIS, WMB, ABBV, HAS, PFE, CF, MMM, HPE, VZ, DOW, IBM, OMC, EMR, EIX, PBCT, DUK, FTNT, RTX, IPG, PZZA, SPG, INVA, EQH, NAV, OKE, HLF, CTXS, QSR, VRTU, UI, PRI,
- Reduced Positions: SLYV, SPEM, NRG, MS, HRB, CMA, NTAP, TRN, QCOM, KAR, CMI, FL, SNV, NAVI, T, ORCL, CE, SYF, ASH, EVRG, CAT, EXP, RF, SIRI, TEN, WBT, LOW, MSFT, SHW, LYB, JCI, WHR, SLYG, AN, HPQ, JNJ, PWR, SLM, LUV, V, HGV, SPIB, UFS, UNH, MA, IRWD, CNDT, GOOGL, MMSI, MD, HHC, LNG, EXPD, KSU, MUR, TPX, UAL, UNP, DK, CHTR, HAIN, MNST, HOLX, HON, NWL, URI, BLMN, PRSP, LQD, ARW, CSX, ITW, LSTR, MAS, STX, SWKS, TXN, TIF, WMT, CVLT, KKR, NLSN, EVH, BIIB, DVA, HD, JPM, J, LECO, SPGI, ORLY, ODFL, PG, RS, SCI, TSCO, WRB, WAT, PANW, GCP, AMZN, AMP, BAC, CERN, CMCSA, MOH, NLOK, TROW, XRX, XLNX, GDOT, FB, BOX, GDDY, CLDR, GPK, ITT, MGLN, MCK, NVDA, NFLX, CRM, TMO, AVGO, PYPL,
- Sold Out: KO, MTD, UHS, INTC, ATUS, HLT, DPZ, EW, GS, NEM, GL, XPO, BKNG, NXST, PLNT, EA, DISCA, WEN, CSL, ABC, VVV, KEYS, POST, ZBRA, LHX, ALL, HSIC, KLAC, FLT, ALSN, SEIC, CVS, BC, FLIR, NEU, SNA, SLG, LUMN, PEP, NKE, MCO, BDX,
For the details of Redwood Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redwood+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Redwood Investment Management, LLC
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 206,462 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 300,476 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.72%
- SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 320,455 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.96%
- SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) - 175,937 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 94,754 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 48,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 10,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 52,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.26 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $33.61. The stock is now traded at around $41.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 35,583 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 76,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.3 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 40,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 868.17%. The purchase prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 82,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 49,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $216.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $102.39 and $122.88, with an estimated average price of $113.36. The stock is now traded at around $129.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.91%. The purchase prices were between $31.39 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $35. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 113,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 164.06%. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $15.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 105,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75.Sold Out: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $966.92 and $1193.36, with an estimated average price of $1098.55.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.Sold Out: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $105.45 and $139.73, with an estimated average price of $124.71.Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $26.05 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $31.41.Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $376.03 and $433.78, with an estimated average price of $392.49.
