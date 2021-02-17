>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Antara Capital LP Buys Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, RedBall Acquisition Corp, Sells Tiffany, IAC/InterActiveCorp, RedBall Acquisition Corp

February 17, 2021 | About: ICPT -0.83% RBAC +1.58% TIF +0% IAC -0.56% RBAC.U +0% CSIQ -4.28% CPAA +0% CZR -2.37%

Investment company Antara Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, RedBall Acquisition Corp, sells Tiffany, IAC/InterActiveCorp, RedBall Acquisition Corp, Canadian Solar Inc, Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Antara Capital LP. As of 2020Q4, Antara Capital LP owns 5 stocks with a total value of $14 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Antara Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/antara+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Antara Capital LP
  1. Inventiva SA (IVA) - 259,857 shares, 26.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.22%
  2. Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) - 807,755 shares, 26.02% of the total portfolio.
  3. Innoviva Inc (INVA) - 295,000 shares, 25.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.8%
  4. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) - 83,926 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC) - 108,604 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $31.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.36%. The holding were 83,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.2%. The holding were 108,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $140.67.

Sold Out: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC.U)

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.29 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $10.99.

Sold Out: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $35.7 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $41.07.

Sold Out: Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp (CPAA)

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.66 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $62.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Antara Capital LP. Also check out:

1. Antara Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Antara Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Antara Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Antara Capital LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)