Antara Capital LP Buys Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, RedBall Acquisition Corp, Sells Tiffany, IAC/InterActiveCorp, RedBall Acquisition Corp

Investment company Antara Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, RedBall Acquisition Corp, sells Tiffany, IAC/InterActiveCorp, RedBall Acquisition Corp, Canadian Solar Inc, Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Antara Capital LP. As of 2020Q4, Antara Capital LP owns 5 stocks with a total value of $14 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ICPT, RBAC,

ICPT, RBAC, Reduced Positions: INVA, IVA,

INVA, IVA, Sold Out: TIF, IAC, RBAC.U, CSIQ, CPAA, CZR, DMYT, CLNY, QURE, EVTC, CRIS, TLRY, CHS, CCO, PRTY, KCAC, AMC, OAC.U,

Inventiva SA (IVA) - 259,857 shares, 26.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.22% Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) - 807,755 shares, 26.02% of the total portfolio. Innoviva Inc (INVA) - 295,000 shares, 25.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.8% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) - 83,926 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. New Position RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC) - 108,604 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. New Position

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $31.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.36%. The holding were 83,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.2%. The holding were 108,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19.

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $140.67.

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.29 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $10.99.

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $35.7 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $41.07.

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.66 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $62.8.