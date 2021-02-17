Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, NICE, Amphenol Corp, Sells Mondelez International Inc, Adobe Inc, Danaher Corp

Investment company Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, NICE, Amphenol Corp, Apple Inc, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, sells Mondelez International Inc, Adobe Inc, Danaher Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RSP, NICE, APH, XLE, MTCH, OIH, TRV, IWM, HON, CMCSA, ITW, CHTR, PYPL, UBER, AMD, CPRT, BURL, CHWY, IWD,

RSP, NICE, APH, XLE, MTCH, OIH, TRV, IWM, HON, CMCSA, ITW, CHTR, PYPL, UBER, AMD, CPRT, BURL, CHWY, IWD, Added Positions: AAPL, TMUS, AMZN, MSFT, NOW, INTU, CRM, XPO, CSX, COST, GOOG, EQIX, DIS, NKE, TJX, XLF,

AAPL, TMUS, AMZN, MSFT, NOW, INTU, CRM, XPO, CSX, COST, GOOG, EQIX, DIS, NKE, TJX, XLF, Reduced Positions: BMY, INTC, JNJ, DG, ZTS, V, AVGO, SPY, DOW, UNH, ROST, GOOGL, FB, BA, VGT, IVV, VUG, GE, QCOM, LPLA, SQ, PG, NSC,

BMY, INTC, JNJ, DG, ZTS, V, AVGO, SPY, DOW, UNH, ROST, GOOGL, FB, BA, VGT, IVV, VUG, GE, QCOM, LPLA, SQ, PG, NSC, Sold Out: MDLZ, ADBE, DHR, BABA, UNP, HD, LOW, WM, OEF, FMC, APD, BP,

For the details of Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/van+leeuwen+%26+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 99,438 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,772 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,660 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20% Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 56,396 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 52,928 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.49%. The holding were 99,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $224.95 and $283.54, with an estimated average price of $243.39. The stock is now traded at around $272.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 14,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $133.62, with an estimated average price of $123.12. The stock is now traded at around $135.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 27,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 77,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.52. The stock is now traded at around $164.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 17,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.72 and $167.32, with an estimated average price of $128.19. The stock is now traded at around $186.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 10,671 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 57.01%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 66,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 75.46%. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 22,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 47.00%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 23,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 42.00%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $585.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 6,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 40.07%. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49. The stock is now traded at around $422.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 9,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.14.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81.

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84.