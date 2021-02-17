Center Lake Capital Management, LLC Buys Sea, Shift4 Payments Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, RingCentral Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC

Investment company Center Lake Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sea, Shift4 Payments Inc, Cloudflare Inc, MongoDB Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, sells Liberty Broadband Corp, RingCentral Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Center Lake Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Center Lake Capital Management, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $555 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Coupa Software Inc (COUP) - 259,738 shares, 15.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.19% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 120,340 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.22% CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 70,000 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 265,000 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.59% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 340,000 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.93%

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.34. The stock is now traded at around $278.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.82 and $75.4, with an estimated average price of $59.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.18 and $396, with an estimated average price of $279.98. The stock is now traded at around $408.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 27,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $469.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $185.01 and $291.52, with an estimated average price of $228.41. The stock is now traded at around $296.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $159.08, with an estimated average price of $123.1. The stock is now traded at around $165.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 33,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 134.87%. The purchase prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $65.94. The stock is now traded at around $82.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 243,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Center Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 3181.82%. The purchase prices were between $95.24 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $118.18. The stock is now traded at around $183.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 72,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.