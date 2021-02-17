New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells Avantor Inc, Virtusa Corp, LKQ Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, sells Avantor Inc, Virtusa Corp, LKQ Corp, GCI Liberty Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c.. As of 2020Q4, New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $861 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LBRDK,
- Reduced Positions: AVTR, VRTU, LKQ, FISV, CIT, LSXMA, FIS, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: GLIBA, WLTW, IAC, ATH, LPLA, POST, CCK, JBGS, APO, LILAK, MA, TMUS, EBAY, GOOGL, LSXMK,
For the details of NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+mountain+vantage+advisers%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.
- Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 28,000,000 shares, 91.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.26%
- LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 1,035,076 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.9%
- Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH) - 1,009,231 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio.
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 58,060 shares, 0.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 82.54%
- Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) - 113,573 shares, 0.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 81.39%
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 26,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $179.57 and $217.03, with an estimated average price of $205.83.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $140.67.Sold Out: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.8 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $39.66.Sold Out: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.15 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $90.08.Sold Out: Post Holdings Inc (POST)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Post Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.9 and $102.64, with an estimated average price of $94.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.. Also check out:
