Independent Franchise Partners LLP Buys CME Group Inc, Aon PLC, eBay Inc, Sells Apple Inc, S&P Global Inc, Equifax Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Independent Franchise Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys CME Group Inc, Aon PLC, eBay Inc, sells Apple Inc, S&P Global Inc, Equifax Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Franchise Partners LLP. As of 2020Q4, Independent Franchise Partners LLP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $11.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CME,
- Added Positions: AON, EBAY, ORCL, JNJ, ACN, PM, CTVA, IBM, MSFT, FOXA, WWE, BKNG, BMY, IAA, EA, NWS, WU, GOOGL, ADSK,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SPGI, MO,
- Sold Out: EFX,
For the details of Independent Franchise Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independent+franchise+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Independent Franchise Partners LLP
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 21,034,433 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 11,764,135 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 9,047,422 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- Fox Corp (FOXA) - 25,430,384 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 3,337,158 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.11%
Independent Franchise Partners LLP initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. The stock is now traded at around $189.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,924,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Independent Franchise Partners LLP added to a holding in Aon PLC by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. The stock is now traded at around $227.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 3,337,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Independent Franchise Partners LLP added to a holding in eBay Inc by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 8,205,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Independent Franchise Partners LLP sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $136.6 and $195.17, with an estimated average price of $168.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of Independent Franchise Partners LLP. Also check out:
