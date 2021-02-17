>
Independent Franchise Partners LLP Buys CME Group Inc, Aon PLC, eBay Inc, Sells Apple Inc, S&P Global Inc, Equifax Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: AON -0.41% EBAY -0.23% CME +2.73% EFX -1.33%

London, X0, based Investment company Independent Franchise Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys CME Group Inc, Aon PLC, eBay Inc, sells Apple Inc, S&P Global Inc, Equifax Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Franchise Partners LLP. As of 2020Q4, Independent Franchise Partners LLP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $11.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Independent Franchise Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independent+franchise+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Independent Franchise Partners LLP
  1. Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 21,034,433 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
  2. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 11,764,135 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96%
  3. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 9,047,422 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
  4. Fox Corp (FOXA) - 25,430,384 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
  5. Aon PLC (AON) - 3,337,158 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.11%
New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. The stock is now traded at around $189.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,924,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP added to a holding in Aon PLC by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. The stock is now traded at around $227.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 3,337,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP added to a holding in eBay Inc by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 8,205,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $136.6 and $195.17, with an estimated average price of $168.28.



