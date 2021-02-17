Slate Path Capital LP Buys MP Materials Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Reinvent Technology Partners Z, Sells Snap Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Zillow Group Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Slate Path Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys MP Materials Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Reinvent Technology Partners Z, SM Energy Co, California Resources Corp, sells Snap Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Kirby Corp, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Slate Path Capital LP. As of 2020Q4, Slate Path Capital LP owns 28 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MP, LNG, RTPZ.U, SM, CRC, X, CLF, OAS, PHICU, EAF,

MP, LNG, RTPZ.U, SM, CRC, X, CLF, OAS, PHICU, EAF, Added Positions: VTRS, NYT,

VTRS, NYT, Reduced Positions: GOLD, FCX, MOS, PAAS, WMG, VAPO, SFIX,

GOLD, FCX, MOS, PAAS, WMG, VAPO, SFIX, Sold Out: SNAP, Z, KEX, ALNY, GPRE, CNX, FVAC, RIG,

For the details of Slate Path Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/slate+path+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 337,000 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio. Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 11,835,000 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.09% New York Times Co (NYT) - 3,880,000 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60% Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 4,490,000 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.15% The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 6,940,000 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.39%

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.09 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $26.46. The stock is now traded at around $40.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.05%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.33 and $61.42, with an estimated average price of $53.75. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 990,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Z. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $12, with an estimated average price of $11.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $1.4 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $3.4. The stock is now traded at around $13.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,570,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in California Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.65 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $18.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.62 and $141.23, with an estimated average price of $110.65.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in Kirby Corp. The sale prices were between $36.32 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $45.71.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $122.97 and $147, with an estimated average price of $133.36.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in Green Plains Inc. The sale prices were between $12.63 and $17.1, with an estimated average price of $15.2.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.74 and $11.8, with an estimated average price of $10.09.