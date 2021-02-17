Victory Resources Applies for Drill Permit for Mal-Wen BC Property

The Company intends to carry out an IP Survey followed by 1000+m drill program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its progress with its Mal-Wen property in British Columbia.

Victory has applied for a permit to carry out an IP survey followed by a 1000+ m drill program. Victory is exploring for an alkalic porphyry deposit on its Mal-Wen property about 30 km southeast of Merritt. The application covers the area of a magnetic domain bounding lineament interpreted by Victory to be a significant fault linking the Mal and Wen Prospects. This area is entirely covered by glaciolacustrine silts and till. Once the IP survey is completed, an inversion will be done on the data and any suitable targets will be drilled. Depending on the permit timing, Victory hopes to carry out the IP survey in late spring and drill the targets generated during summer.

"We are excited to advance the Mal-Wen Property," said Victory Geologist Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson. "In recent years, the BC Geological Survey has done a considerable amount of work in this district. They consider the eastern belt of the Nicola Group prospective for alkalic porphyry deposits. The Mal-Wen Property is within this belt, as is Kodiak Copper's MPD Copper Gold Porphyry Project about 20 km to the south."

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

