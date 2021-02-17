Northern Trust Enhances Solutions for Middle East Clients with Sunday to Friday Investment Performance Valuations

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced it has evolved itsreportingservices to deliver Sunday to Friday investment returns for clients with Middle East mandates.The latest development from Northern Trust’s [url="]%3Cb%3EInvestment+Risk+and+Analytical+Services%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] (IRAS) group enables Middle East-specific performance analytics to be reported with greater depth of analytics and timeliness for local markets.The enhancement enables Sunday returns to be calculated for Middle East markets and portfolios – delivering information that is increasingly timely and representative of regional clients’ investment portfolios. Northern Trust can also provide clients with two separate ‘views’ of their performance – for both the Middle Eastern and global working weeks – for heightened oversight and transparency.said“For clients with Middle East mandates, this enhancement provides more granular insights into the factors that drive the performance generated by their investment managers. By leveraging our global scale, technology and advanced analytical capabilities, Northern Trust helps clients incorporate the characteristics of regional and global markets into their processes, as they meet their local governance, reporting and risk management obligations.”Northern Trust's Investment Performance services provide institutional investors – typically pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and asset managers – with valuable insights when tracking and analyzing risk and performance. These services allow clients to access performance, attribution, contributions and ex-post risk results across individual and aggregated portfolios, supporting their investment management processes ranging from regulatory reporting to enhancing institutional governance.comments: “As we support our clients’ investment strategies, we see they increasingly require asset servicing solutions that are aligned with their working week and time zone. This enhancement exemplifies our commitment to meeting those requirements and developing our capabilities to meet their evolving needs.”Northern Trust’s IRAS group provides asset owners and asset managers around the world with innovative analytical solutions, supporting over approximately US$8.1 trillion (as of 31 December 2020) of assets under measurement. With consultants in Chicago, London, Basel, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Melbourne, the group provides performance measurement, risk analysis and investment compliance monitoring – enabling clients to gain greater insights into their investments for more informed decision making.Northern Trust began servicing clients in the Middle East in 1987 and has seen significant growth across its regional business. It has offices in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – and has more than doubled its local workforce within three years. The team provides a [url="]comprehensive+range+of+solutions[/url] to a broad base of clients that include many of the largest sovereign wealth funds, central banks, inter-governmental/governmental organizations, asset managers and family offices in the region.Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit [url="]our+website[/url] or follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url].Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our [url="]global+and+regulatory+information[/url].Northern Trust Global Services SE, Abu Dhabi Branch, registration Number 000000519 registration Number 000000519 Level 7, Al Sila Tower – Abu Dhabi Global Market Square, Al Maryah Island | PO Box 114049 – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. A branch of Northern Trust Global Services SE. Authorised by the ECB and subject to the prudential supervision of the ECB and the CSSFThe Northern Trust Company of Saudi Arabia – a Saudi closed joint stock company – Capital SAR 52 million. Licensed by the Capital Market Authority – License No. 12163-26 – C.R: 1010366439 Kingdom Tower – 20th Floor – Al Urubah Road – Olaya District – P O Box 7508 – Riyadh 12214/9597





# # #





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005624/en/